Blackpink's Jennie releases extended version of Peggy Gou's 'Like Jennie' remix
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 10:47
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Jennie of Blackpink released the extended version for the Peggy Gou remix of her hit song “Like Jennie” on Friday.
While the original remix, released on April 11, is 3 minutes and 29 seconds long, the longer remix is 5 minutes and 8 seconds.
“Like Jennie,” co-written and co-composed by Jennie, is the lead track for the singer’s first solo full-length album “Ruby,” which was released last month.
The song has seen success on the charts, making Jennie the first female solo artist to top the Melon Top 100 charts. It also landed at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
Jennie recently wrapped up her solo performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in which she also performed “Like Jennie.” The performance video for that song, posted on the official Coachella channel, is the third most-watched video on the channel, boasting 7.8 million views.
