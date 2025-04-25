 Boy band Tomorrow X Together launches 'TXT’s Lovetoons' four-cut webtoon
Boy band Tomorrow X Together launches 'TXT’s Lovetoons' four-cut webtoon

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 13:08
Boy band Tomorrow X Together has released a four-cut webtoon of themselves called “TXT’s Lovetoons” on its social media channels on Friday.
 
The cartoon was made in collaboration with webtoonist 232, who is best known for the Naver Webtoon “Love Revolution” (2013-23).
 

“TXT’s Lovetoons” was made to promote the band’s upcoming single “Love Language,” set to be released on May 2. The song is an Afro house genre with an upbeat melody, according to agency BigHit Music.
 
It’s the band’s second time collaborating with 232. Tomorrow X Together sang the soundtrack for “Love Revolution” back in 2023, with the special single “Goodbye Now.”
 
“I was so happy to work with Tomorrow X Together again,” 232 was quoted as saying in a press release. She added that “Love Language” reminded her of actual scenes from “Love Revolution,” citing episodes 399 and 400.
 
The four-cut webtoon made in collaboration with Tomorrow X Together and 232 [BIGHIT MUSIC]

The four-cut webtoon made in collaboration with Tomorrow X Together and 232 [BIGHIT MUSIC]


BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
