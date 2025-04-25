EXO's Baekhyun to release 5th solo EP 'Essence of Reverie' on May 19
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 17:17
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Baekhyun of boy band EXO is set to release his fifth solo EP “Essence of Reverie” on May 19, agency INB100 said Friday.
A teaser for the upcoming album was posted to the singer’s social media channels the same day.
It’s Baekhyun’s first solo music in eight months, following his last EP “Hello, World” (2024). Last month, he collaborated with U.S. singer-songwriter UMI on the song, “Do What You Do.”
Baekhyun debuted in 2012 as a member of boy band EXO and began his solo career in 2019 with his first solo EP “City Lights.” The artist launched his own agency, INB100, in January 2024 and has signed bandmates Chen and Xiumin to the company, following a legal dispute with his former agency, SM Entertainment.
