 Epik High's Tablo and BTS's RM to release collaborative track 'Stop the Rain'
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 10:48
Teaser image for Tablo and RM's upcoming song ″Stop the Rain″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hip-hop artist Tablo and RM of BTS are set to release a song together, titled “Stop the Rain,” on May 2.
 
The announcement was made by Tablo on Friday on his social media channels, where he revealed a teaser video. It featured two poker cards. One depicted the image of a falling angel, and the other shows a woman holding an umbrella.
 

“Stop the Rain” was produced by the two rappers two years ago.
 
It’s the second time the pair have collaborated on a song, following RM’s song “All Day” on his solo full-length album “Indigo” (2022).
 
Tablo is a member of the hip-hop trio Epik High, which is best known for songs like “Fly” (2005), “Umbrella” (2008), “Born Hater” (2014) and “Happen Ending” (2014).
 
RM debuted as a member of BTS in 2013. Currently undergoing his mandatory military service, RM is set to be discharged in June.

