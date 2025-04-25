 Girl group UDTT to debut with single 'School Rush'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group UDTT to debut with single 'School Rush'

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 19:02
Girl group UDTT [SW ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group UDTT [SW ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rookie girl group UDTT is set to debut next Tuesday, according to its agency SW Entertainment.
 
The group — consisting of members Risako, Han Chae-hee, Koo Han-na and Kwon Ye-jin — revealed the online cover image of its debut single “School Rush” at noon on Friday through its official social media accounts.
 

Related Article

“School Rush” includes two songs: the lead track “Really Really” and “Retry,” which was pre-released in December last year.
 
“Really Really” is a pop track based on deep house, “portraying the sweet yet bitter excitement of a first love in UDTT’s unique style,” according to this group’s agency.
 
The track was produced by composer Kim Ju-hyeong — known for his work with boy bands Enhypen, Stray Kids and girl groups Ive, Woo Ah and Class:y — and Hayley Aitken, who has written hits for girl groups Twice, Itzy, NiziU, (G)i-dle and Red Velvet.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags UDTT SW Entertainment

More in K-pop

Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spinoff

Girl group UDTT to debut with single 'School Rush'

Golden Child's Lee Jang-jun opens fan community in Japan

EXO's Baekhyun to release 5th solo EP 'Essence of Reverie' on May 19

Rock band DAY6 teases digital single 'Maybe Tomorrow' with poster on social media

Related Stories

K-pop's biggest agencies see rise in profits despite pandemic

The K-pop industry bids a fond farewell to Gangnam

These Kakao-backed K-pop acts are ready to shake up 2025

Kakao to hold Melon Music Awards at Incheon's Mohegan Inspire

Naver invests 100 billion won in SM Entertainment Group
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)