Girl group UDTT to debut with single 'School Rush'

Rookie girl group UDTT is set to debut next Tuesday, according to its agency SW Entertainment.The group — consisting of members Risako, Han Chae-hee, Koo Han-na and Kwon Ye-jin — revealed the online cover image of its debut single “School Rush” at noon on Friday through its official social media accounts.“School Rush” includes two songs: the lead track “Really Really” and “Retry,” which was pre-released in December last year.“Really Really” is a pop track based on deep house, “portraying the sweet yet bitter excitement of a first love in UDTT’s unique style,” according to this group’s agency.The track was produced by composer Kim Ju-hyeong — known for his work with boy bands Enhypen, Stray Kids and girl groups Ive, Woo Ah and Class:y — and Hayley Aitken, who has written hits for girl groups Twice, Itzy, NiziU, (G)i-dle and Red Velvet.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]