Girl group UDTT to debut with single 'School Rush'
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 19:02
Rookie girl group UDTT is set to debut next Tuesday, according to its agency SW Entertainment.
The group — consisting of members Risako, Han Chae-hee, Koo Han-na and Kwon Ye-jin — revealed the online cover image of its debut single “School Rush” at noon on Friday through its official social media accounts.
“School Rush” includes two songs: the lead track “Really Really” and “Retry,” which was pre-released in December last year.
“Really Really” is a pop track based on deep house, “portraying the sweet yet bitter excitement of a first love in UDTT’s unique style,” according to this group’s agency.
The track was produced by composer Kim Ju-hyeong — known for his work with boy bands Enhypen, Stray Kids and girl groups Ive, Woo Ah and Class:y — and Hayley Aitken, who has written hits for girl groups Twice, Itzy, NiziU, (G)i-dle and Red Velvet.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
