Golden Child's Lee Jang-jun opens fan community in Japan
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 18:46 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 19:33
Lee Jang-jun of the now-defunct K-pop boy band Golden Child has opened an official fan community for Japanese fans, his agency Woollim Entertainment said Friday.
According to a statement released via the agency’s official social media channels, the community aims to promote more active engagement with fans in Japan.
The Japanese fan community will offer live broadcasts, exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and special benefits for members with a premium plan, including access to members-only events and early ticket reservations.
To celebrate the launch, all fans who join by May 16 will receive an unreleased photo of Lee and a handwritten message as a gift.
Golden Child debuted in Japan in 2022 with its single "A Woo!" which topped major Japanese charts including Oricon, Billboard Japan, and Tower Records' weekly single chart.
The group’s second Japanese single "Rata-Tat-Tat," released later that year, also saw strong success, peaking at No. 3 on Oricon’s daily singles chart.
Lee Dae-yeol, Y, Bae Seung-min, Bong Jae-hyun and Kim Dong-hyun of Golden Child left Woollim Entertainment in December last year.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
