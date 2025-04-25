Kim Jae-joong to launch new drink with alcohol brand Apgujeong Makgeolli
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 11:15 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 11:16
- LIM JEONG-WON
Singer and actor Kim Jae-joong is entering the world of traditional Korean alcohol, teaming up with premium makgeolli (Korean rice wine) brand Apgujeong Makgeolli to launch a new makgeolli label.
Kim’s maekgeolli brand will blend trendiness with the deep, earthy flavor of traditional Korean rice wine. The collaboration aims to bring Korea’s iconic drink to the global stage as part of a wider K-culture movement, according to A Plan, a promotion agency for the collaboration.
“I’ve always had a strong interest in traditional Korean alcohol, and I’ve wanted to share it with fans overseas,” Kim said. “This isn’t just a business partnership — I see it as a cultural project that promotes Korea’s heritage.”
In addition to the product launch, Kim and Apgujeong Makgeolli will donate a portion of the proceeds to charitable causes.
“It’s about more than just selling alcohol,” Kim added. “I hope this project can be a way to both enjoy traditional makgeolli and give back to society.”
The brand’s first two offerings, named Won and Ryu, will be available for purchase starting May 7 through Apgujeong Makgeolli’s official online store.
Meanwhile, Kim is also making more moves on the music front and is set to release a new EP titled “Beauty in Chaos” next month. He will kick off an Asia tour of the same name, with concerts on May 24 and 25.
