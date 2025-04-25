Rock band DAY6 teases digital single 'Maybe Tomorrow' with poster on social media
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 14:50
- SHIN MIN-HEE
K-pop rock band DAY6 is set to release a digital single titled “Maybe Tomorrow” on May 7, JYP Entertainment said Friday.
The agency released a “coming soon” poster on social media of the four band members walking alongside a white fence in a meadow under a starry night sky.
DAY6 is currently in the middle of the “Forever Young” world tour. The band is set to perform at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from May 9 to 11 and May 16 to 18.
Before that, it is set to perform in Yokohama on the weekend and Jakarta on May 3.
DAY6 debuted in 2015 as the agency’s first rock band. The band consists of four members who are all vocalists as well as instrumentalists. The members are guitarist Sungjin, bassist and guitarist Young K, keyboardist Wonpil and drummer Dowoon.
