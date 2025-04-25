Director Hong Sang-soo, actor Kim Min-hee allegedly spotted with newborn
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 15:36
A photograph of director Hong Sang-soo and a woman presumed to be actor Kim Min-hee holding a baby has emerged on online community sites on Friday.
According to the posts, the picture was taken at Misa Lake Park in Hanam, Gyeonggi.
The accompanying photo shows a woman resembling Kim holding a baby, while Hong looks on with a smile. A stroller is visible next to them, and a middle-aged woman is standing in front of the couple.
The sighting prompted speculation that Hong and Kim, who reportedly live in Hanam, were out for a walk with their newborn son.
However, some online users pointed out that the baby appeared older than a newborn, suggesting the child might not be theirs. The couple was previously reported to have had a son earlier this month, on April 8.
Hong and Kim began their relationship while working together on the 2015 film “Right Now, Wrong Then.” They publicly acknowledged their romantic involvement in 2017 during a press conference for “On the Beach at Night Alone,” with Hong stating, “We are in love.”
Hong is still legally married to his wife. The separated couple has one daughter. Hong filed for divorce in 2016, but the mediation failed. In 2019, the court dismissed his divorce petition.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
