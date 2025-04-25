Director Hong Sang-soo, actor Kim Min-hee allegedly spotted with newborn

'The real crisis begins next year': Korean cinemas are slowly running out of movies

Yoo Ah-in, on trial for drug use, nominated for Best Actor at Directors Cut Awards

'Reset' echoes unanswered questions of Sewol tragedy, offers few in return

Ateez concert film ‘Towards the Light’ to hit CGV cinemas on May 7

Actor Kim Min-hee gives birth to son with filmmaker Hong Sang-soo

Hong Sang-soo's 'By The Stream' invited to Locarno Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival to take place from Sept. 21 to 29

Hong Sang-soo's 'By The Stream' wins Best Feature Film at Spanish film festival

Kim Min-hee wins best performance award at Locarno film festival for 'By the Stream'