Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 11:12
Korea loves sports and movies. So why don't sports movies make any money?
스포츠도, 영화도 사랑하는 한국… 왜 스포츠 영화만 흥행 못할까?
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사
From nail-biting moments to tearful victories or failures, sports films deliver the full emotional spectrum, making audiences feel every high and low alongside the characters. There’s also nothing more interesting than seeing true stories brought to life on screen.
nail-biting: 손에 땀을 쥐게 하는
tearful victory: 눈물겨운 승리
bring ~ to life: 생생하게 재현하다
손에 땀을 쥘 정도로 긴장되는 순간과 눈물겨운 승리 또는 패배까지, 스포츠 영화는 관객이 인물들의 희로애락을 함께 느낄 수 있도록 이끈다. 그리고, 실화를 스크린에 생생하게 옮기는 것만큼 흥미로운 소재도 드물다.
As a result, sports — especially those inspired by real-life events or athletes — have long been a favorite subject for filmmakers. However, in Korea, sports films based on true stories often struggle to evoke as much excitement among audiences as other films inspired by real stories.
real-life: 실제 인물이나 사건의
evoke: 환기시키다, 자아내다
이 때문에 실화를 바탕으로 한 스포츠 이야기는 영화감독들의 단골 소재가 되어왔다. 그렇지만 한국에서는 실화를 바탕으로 한 스포츠 영화들이 유독 다른 실화 기반 영화들에 비해 관객의 관심을 끌지 못하고 있다.
Take "The Match," which hit theaters on March 26. Directed by Kim Hyung-ju and based on a true story, the film centers around Cho Hoon-hyun and Lee Chang-ho, two masters of Go, which is known as baduk in Korea. It follows Cho’s journey to regain his winning title after losing to his own student Lee Chang-ho.
hit theaters: 개봉하다
centers around: ~을 중심으로 하다
3월 26일 개봉한 영화 '승부'가 그 예다. 김형주 감독이 연출하고 실화를 바탕으로 한 이 영화는, 한국 바둑의 두 거장 조훈현과 이창호를 중심으로 전개된다.
Despite starring extremely well-known actors — Lee Byung-hun plays Cho Hoon-hyun, and Yoo Ah-in plays Lee Chang-ho — the film underperformed, having inched just past its breakeven point of 1.8 million tickets as of Sunday(April 13), just over two weeks into its run. It has yet to reach 2 million sales — the threshold of moderate success for a commercial film.
underperform: 기대에 못 미치다
breakeven point: 손익분기점
threshold: 기준점
이병헌이 조훈현을, 유아인이 이창호를 연기하는 등 화려한 캐스팅에도 불구하고, 영화는 흥행 면에서 기대에 미치지 못했다. 개봉 2주가 조금 지난 일요일(4월13일) 기준, 손익 분기점인 180만 관객을 간신히 넘겼다. 이 영화는 상업 영화의 ‘보통 정도 흥행’ 기준인 200만 관객에도 아직 도달하지 못했다.
By comparison, “12.12: The Day” (2023), based on the 1979 military coup d’état in Seoul, passed its breakeven point of 4.65 million in less than two weeks. “Firefighters” (2024), which depicts a 2001 fire in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, reached 2.5 million — a higher target than that of "The Match" — in 19 days.
by comparison: 비교해보면
military coup d’état: 군사 쿠데타
depict: 묘사하다
반면, 2023년 개봉한 '서울의 봄'은 1979년 서울에서 발생한 군사 쿠데타를 다뤘으며, 손익 분기점인 465만 관객을 2주도 채 되지 않아 돌파했다. 서대문구에서 발생한 2001년 화재를 다룬 2024년 영화 '화란'은 손익 분기점이 승부보다 높은 250만 명이었지만, 개봉 19일 만에 이를 달성했다.
In fact, not one sports film has reached 10 million tickets in Korea — a threshold the entertainment industry considers an indicator of massive commercial success as well as cultural impact. “Take Off” (2009), inspired by Korea's ski jumping team in the leadup to the 1998 Winter Olympics, came the closest with 8.03 million tickets sold during its theatrical run.
indicator: 지표
massive: 대단한, 엄청난
in the leadup to: ~을 앞두고
theatrical run: 극장 상영 기간
사실 한국에서 천만 관객을 돌파한 스포츠 영화는 단 한 편도 없다. 한국 영화계에서 천만 관객이란 것은 흥행성과 문화적 영향력을 동시에 인정받는 기준으로 여겨진다. 1998년 겨울 올림픽을 앞두고 창설된 한국 스키 점프 국가 대표팀의 실화를 바탕으로 한 2009년 영화 '국가대표'가 여기에 가장 근접한 성적을 냈으며, 총 803만 관객을 기록했다.
Modern Koreans place a high significance on their country's past, which drives the popularity of many domestic historical movies.
place a high significance on: ~을 중요하게 여기다
drive: 이끌다, 유도하다
현대 한국인들은 자국의 과거를 매우 중요하게 여기며, 이는 한국에서 역사 영화들이 높은 인기를 끄는 주요 요인이 되고 있다.
“Korea has a dynamic history,” said pop culture critic Sung Sang-min. “The past, like what ‘12.12: The Day’ and ‘Harbin’ delved into, continues to influence history to this day." Sung continued, "Korea is not a country with a settled or stable history — there's ongoing instability, deepening conflict and many unresolved issues from the past. In such a context, history is not merely a thing of the past for audiences, but a powerful and inescapable presence."
unresolved: 해결되지 않은
delve into: 깊이 파고들다
instability: 불안정
unresolved: 해결되지 않은
대중문화 평론가 성상민은 “한국은 매우 역동적인 역사를 지닌 나라”라며 “‘서울의 봄’과 ‘하얼빈’ 같은 영화가 다룬 과거는 여전히 오늘날의 역사에 영향을 미치고 있다”고 말했다. 성 평론가는 이어 “한국은 정리되거나 안정된 역사를 가진 나라가 아니다. 지금도 여전히 불안정하고 갈등은 깊어지고 있으며, 과거의 많은 문제들이 해결되지 않은 채 남아 있다”며 “이런 맥락에서 역사란 관객에게 단순한 과거가 아니라, 강력하고 피할 수 없는 존재”라고 덧붙였다.
But that doesn't quite extend to sports narratives. For one, it's uniquely difficult for movies to replicate the experience of a live sporting event, according to Sung.
replicate: 재현하다
live sporting event: 생생한 스포츠 경기
스포츠 영화는 역사 영화와는 좀 다르다. 성 평론가에 따르면, 스포츠 영화는 실제 경기의 현장감을 영화적으로 재현하기가 유독 어렵다.
