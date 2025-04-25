Actor Chae Si-ra to make debut as dancer in play 'Pure Heart'
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 14:19
Actor Chae Si-ra is set to make her debut as a dancer in the traditional performance play “Pure Heart” at the National Jeongdong Theater of Korea in Jung District, central Seoul, next month.
Chae is a 56-year-old actor who was especially popular during the 1990s in television series like MBC’s “Eyes of Dawn” (1991) and KBS’s “The King and the Queen” (1998-2000).
“Pure Heart” is a contemporary reinterpretation of the tale of Simcheong, a young girl who willingly jumps into the sea to cure her father’s blindness. Chae plays the role of the queen of the dragon palace, who helps Simcheong return to the ordinary world when she falls underwater.
Chae has said that she is practicing more than 10 hours a day for the role, which takes up around 15 minutes of the 75-minute run.
“I’m trying to put emotion into every movement because the stage is so close to the audience,” Chae told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“I want to express a character who is dignified yet warm — like a mother.”
“Pure Heart” begins May 8 and runs through June 28. Visit the Jeongdong Theater’s website for more information.
The following are edited excerpts from the interview.
Q. What led you to take part in this production?
A. Last year, I performed a sanjo (solo instrumental performance) on stage as the honorary ambassador of the Seoul Dance Festival. Director Jung Ku-ho saw that performance and liked it. That’s how he came to offer me a role in “Pure Heart.”
This is your first time participating in a full-length dance production. How does it feel?
Last year, my performance was only two minutes and 30 seconds long. This time, I’m in a full-length production and my part runs for about 15 minutes. The choreography blends traditional Korean dance, contemporary dance and ballet, so it’s physically demanding. Even though I play the queen of the dragon palace, I also take part in the ensemble scenes. There’s a lot to do.
How did your relationship with dance begin?
In my second year of high school, my dance teacher suggested I pursue dance in university. She saw me perform a traditional fan dance during the school’s sports day and told me I had potential. But I began my acting career at a young age, so dance remained only a dream.
Have you had dancing roles in drama series before?
Yes, I played the lead in “Choe Seung-hui” (1995), a drama about the legendary dancer of the same name (1911-1969). I trained under the grande dame of dance, Kim Baek-bong (1927-2023), for 45 days. Saying it was a kind of "secondary satisfaction" wouldn’t do it justice — it was a truly joyful experience. I also danced in other dramas like MBC’s “The Son’s Daughter” (1994-95) and “Eyes of Dawn.”
How does acting in a dance drama differ from acting in a television drama?
Acting is still crucial in dance performances that doesn't have dialogue. Since the stage is close to the audience, facial expressions are clearly visible. I’m trying to put emotion into every movement. Sometimes, expressing something with your body can be richer than words. If I don’t understand why a certain movement is needed in a scene, I ask the choreographer or director. Through the role as queen of the dragon palace, I want to express a character who is dignified yet warm — like a mother.
“Pure Heart” is a modern reinterpretation of the tale of Simcheong. What changes have been made?
The stage and costumes are modern and minimal. The dragon palace is staged like a fantasy drama. There are two Simcheongs — a white Simcheong and a black Simcheong — on stage at the same time. The white Simcheong is the dutiful daughter we know, while the black Simcheong represents her inner struggles and anguish.
What has the rehearsal process been like?
We began full rehearsals in early March, after the first cast meeting. We rehearse six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. As someone without a formal background in dance, I’ve faced many challenges, but I’m happy.
What does your daughter, who majored in dance, think of your performance?
She says it’s better than she expected (laughs). She gives me practical tips too, saying things like, “Mom, you should make your arms more rounded here.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HONG JI-YU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
