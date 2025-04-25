 Netflix, Kocca and Kofic ink MOU to foster Korean content with training programs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Netflix, Kocca and Kofic ink MOU to foster Korean content with training programs

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 14:53
From left: Korea Creative Content Agency head of content division Kim Il-jung, Korean Film Council's Korea Film Academy director Cho Geun-sik and Netflix Korea’s head of production Ha Jung-su pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on April 24. [NETFLIX KOREA]

From left: Korea Creative Content Agency head of content division Kim Il-jung, Korean Film Council's Korea Film Academy director Cho Geun-sik and Netflix Korea’s head of production Ha Jung-su pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on April 24. [NETFLIX KOREA]

 
Netflix, the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) and the Korean Film Council (Kofic) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to foster Korean content production through training programs for industry workers.
 
The signing of the MOU was held at Netflix's headquarters in central Seoul on Thursday, attended by Netflix Korea’s head of production, Ha Jung-su, Kocca’s head of content division, Kim Il-jung, and Kofic’s Korea Film Academy director, Cho Geun-sik.
 

Related Article

Netflix, Kocca and Kofic will focus on creating training programs to nurture new creators to support the growing content industry in Korea. This MOU continues to be in line with another signed last year, in which some 1,100 video production and postproduction crew members took part in eight short-term training programs.
 
Other programs offered to industry workers include internships, networking events and seminars.
 
From 2022 to 2024, Netflix has partnered with multiple companies to offer training programs to over 2,400 university students and industry workers.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags netflix kocca kofic k-content

More in Television

Netflix, Kocca and Kofic ink MOU to foster Korean content with training programs

'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk to receive honor at Gotham Television Awards

C-JeS is getting out of actor management

'Weak Hero' becomes latest series to cross over to Netflix as domestic platforms lose hold

Mnet to roll out new audition-based season of 'Unpretty Rapstar' season

Related Stories

Korea Creative Content Agency cites innovation, change as 2021 goals

Kocca to hold '2020 Content Industry Forum' from Sept. 15 to 23 online

Kocca unveils ambitious plan to increase funding for OTT content

KakaoTV shows increasingly migrate to Netflix

K-content festival focusing on comics and stories to take place in Los Angeles
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)