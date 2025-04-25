Netflix, Kocca and Kofic ink MOU to foster Korean content with training programs
Netflix, the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) and the Korean Film Council (Kofic) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to foster Korean content production through training programs for industry workers.
The signing of the MOU was held at Netflix's headquarters in central Seoul on Thursday, attended by Netflix Korea’s head of production, Ha Jung-su, Kocca’s head of content division, Kim Il-jung, and Kofic’s Korea Film Academy director, Cho Geun-sik.
Netflix, Kocca and Kofic will focus on creating training programs to nurture new creators to support the growing content industry in Korea. This MOU continues to be in line with another signed last year, in which some 1,100 video production and postproduction crew members took part in eight short-term training programs.
Other programs offered to industry workers include internships, networking events and seminars.
From 2022 to 2024, Netflix has partnered with multiple companies to offer training programs to over 2,400 university students and industry workers.
