 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk to receive honor at Gotham Television Awards
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 11:38
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk of Netflix series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) [NETFLIX]

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk of Netflix series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) [NETFLIX]

 
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, best known for Netflix hit “Squid Game” (2021-), is set to be a recipient at the Gotham Television Awards in the Creator Tribute category on June 2.
 
The announcement was made by the Gotham Film and Media Institute on Thursday.
 

“With this tribute, The Gotham will honor director Hwang for combining high-stakes storytelling with sharp cultural commentary to create the global phenomenon that is ‘Squid Game,’” the institute said in a press release.
 
“Director Hwang has reshaped the possibilities of episodic storytelling, captivating audiences worldwide with a series that is both thrilling and culturally defining.”
 
The awards ceremony is set to take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, and will be livestreamed on YouTube.
 
The annual Gotham Television Awards, in its second edition, recognizes actors and creators who have made notable impacts on the television genre. The award branched out from the Gotham Awards, a U.S. film awards ceremony that was founded in 1991.
 
“Squid Game” won in the Gotham Independent Film Award in the Breakthrough Series’ Long Form category in 2021.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
