Turkish Embassy hosts reopening of Seoul Central Mosque
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 18:02
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The mosque, built in 1976 atop a hillside of Yongsan District in central Seoul, was revamped recently with the help of the Turkish state authorities.
The Turkish Embassy in Seoul hosted a reopening ceremony at the Seoul Central Mosque on Friday morning to show its commitment to preserving Islamic culture in Korean society.
While the mosque’s exterior remains closer to Middle Eastern style, its interior now features more Turkish elements — ceramic tiles crafted by Turkish artists and Ottoman calligraphy.
The prayer hall now has amplified visual elements from walls to windows and ceiling.
Turkish tiles, called Cini, wrap four pillars inside the hall, which used to be plain white-colored structures in the past. The walls and ceiling — used to be blank white space — have handmade murals and intricate patterns. Window frames on the second floor are newly decorated.
The wooden minbar — the pulpit where Imams delivers sermons — was replaced with a staircase minbar embellished with Turkish tiles in blue shades.
The renovation took eight months, from last July to February this year. The Turkish government funded $73,000 for the renovation to protect Islamic heritage, while the Korea Muslim Federation paid the remaining $207,000.
Specifically, the Presidency of Religious Affairs of Turkiye, the Turkiye Ministry of Foreign Affairs, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation of Turkiye and a partially state-owned Turkish Airline supported the renovation of the Seoul Central Mosque.
Suleyman Elik, counselor for social affairs at the Turkish Embassy, said 80 percent of the tiles inside the mosque are Turkish style. He noted his hope that the mosque could serve as an “open museum” where people can experience Turkish Islamic art.
