Sejong University to hold job and university admissions fair for international students

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 10:54
International students line up for interviews and look around the job fair held at Sejong University on Nov. 7, 2024. The university will host the job fair and an additional university entrance fair for international students on May 13. [SEJONG UNIVERSITY]

Sejong University announced Friday it will hold a job and university admissions fair for international students, expanding the job interview-focused fair it has been hosting.  
 
The university will host both the International Student University Entrance Fair and International Student Job & Startup Fair on May 13 at its campus in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul. Although hosted at Sejong University, both fairs are open to all international students for free.  
 

Sejong University has been partnering with Stuvisor to operate the job fair since 2023, but has added a university entrance fair starting this year to cover international students who wish to continue pursuing advanced degrees in Korea after graduation.  
 
At the admissions fair, universities will set up booths to offer admissions information for its bachelor's and graduate school programs. Study abroad agencies will also be attending to offer consultations.  
 
Companies interested in hiring international students and entrepreneurship support organizations will be attending the job and startup fair.  
 
According to Sejong University, it expects around 1,000 international students, university officials and study abroad agency representatives to attend the fairs.  
 
"The International Student University Entrance Fair won't just be an event to promote universities, but an opportunity for international students to meet university officials in person to get practical information and plan their career path," said Han Jeong-hoon, head of Sejong University's One Stop Service Center. "Sejong University will create a system to offer support for international students, from university admissions to career development."
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
