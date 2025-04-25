 North denounces U.S. for deploying B-1B strategic bombers to Japan
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 09:05
South Korean Air Force and the United States Forces in Korea conduct a joint drill on April 15. [NEWS1]

 
North Korea on Friday denounced the United States for deploying B-1B strategic bombers to Japan, arguing that such deployment would pose a threat to security in the region.
 
The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published the criticism in an article, accusing Washington of stationing its bomber in Japan for a long-term period and escalating tensions in the region to a record high by using Japan and South Korea as outposts.
 

On April 15, a U.S. bomber task force, comprising B-1B Lancer aircraft, airmen and support equipment from the U.S. Air Force's 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, arrived at Misawa Air Base, Japan, to reinforce regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the Indo-Pacific Command. It marks the first time a U.S. Air Force bomber task force has been deployed to Japan.
 
The U.S. has also deployed a B-1B bomber to South Korea three times so far this year, including during a South Korea-U.S. exercise in mid-April.
 
The B-1B Lancer is one of the three strategic U.S. bombers, with the capacity to fly 12,000 kilometers (7,456 miles) nonstop at supersonic speeds and carry up to 57 tons of weapons.
 
The KCNA accused the United States of the long-term deployment and permanent stationing of its strategic assets deep within the Indo-Pacific, saying, "It clearly marks a threatening development to the regional security."
 
"The Asia Pacific region is not a fragile area where the U.S. can shift the balance at will using a few units of strategic combers," the KCNA said, warning the United States would face "due backlash" from people in the region for its schemes.
 
 

