 Moon Jae-in decries prosecutorial overreach, urges smooth presidential transition
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 16:22
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Former President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, right, during a meeting before a ceremony marking the seventh anniversary of the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 25. [JOINTS PRESS CORPS]

Former President Moon Jae-in on Friday denounced the prosecution's decision to indict him on bribery charges, saying the move was “unjustified” and appeared to follow a “predetermined course.”
 
Moon met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik before a ceremony marking the seventh anniversary of the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Friday.
 

“We were engaged in discussions with prosecutors to thoroughly confirm the facts, but they abruptly proceeded with the indictment,” said Moon during the meeting with Woo. “That shows how politicized the prosecution has become.
 
“This seems to be a clear case of prosecutorial overreach,” added the former president. “I will focus not only on proving my innocence, but also on exposing the misuse of prosecutorial power and its politicization to the public.”
 
Woo echoed Moon’s concerns, saying that the “process was flawed, and the timing and content of the indictment are difficult to accept,” adding, “the National Assembly must look closely into whether proper procedures were followed.”
 
Moon also expressed concern over the current political climate, noting, “a new government must be quickly formed through an early presidential election to return the country to normalcy."
 
Former President Moon Jae-in speaks to National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik during a meeting before a ceremony marking the seventh anniversary of the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 25. [JOINTS PRESS CORPS]

“But if the current division and confrontation continue, serious instability could follow even after a new administration takes office,” he warned.
 
Moon urged the Assembly to play a key role in supporting a smooth transition.
 
“This is a government that would have to begin without a transition committee,” he said. “The National Assembly must work closely with the new administration to stabilize the nation and ease the public’s concerns.”
 
Speaker Woo recalled his experience as floor leader of the Democratic Party when the Moon administration took office following the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.
 
Former President Moon Jae-in walks out of the main hall of the National Assembly after a ceremony marking the seventh anniversary of the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 25. [JOINTS PRESS CORPS]

“In a time of uncertainty without a transition committee, I learned how crucial the National Assembly’s role is in quickly restoring public confidence,” Woo said. “The Assembly will do its utmost to support stability and improve people’s livelihoods.”
 
Moon also thanked the legislature for its handling of the Dec. 3 martial law incident, praising Woo’s “composure and leadership” in guiding the chamber through a decisive vote to lift martial law, which he said “left no room for dispute.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
