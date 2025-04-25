PPP's 'first lady race' heats up as wives hit the campaign trail
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 16:52
While the conservative People Power Party's (PPP) presidential primary contenders compete fiercely, a "first lady race" is unfolding just as intensely behind the scenes.
A PPP official said Thursday that candidates have little time for on-the-ground campaigning as they are tied up with debates, interviews and policy announcements.
"Since party members’ votes are crucial in the second round of the primary, support from spouses can be highly effective," the official added.
Among the four candidates — Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon, Hong Joon-pyo and Kim Moon-soo — the most active spouse so far is Hong’s wife, Lee Soon-sam.
Since the former mayor of Daegu declared his bid on April 14, Lee has toured across the country, visiting not only the PPP stronghold of Daegu and North Gyeongsang but also Incheon, Jeju, Gangwon, South Chungcheong and Seoul. On Monday, she visited the party’s local chapter in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, and on Tuesday, she met with young voters at the PPP’s Daegu office.
On Wednesday, Lee visited several Gangwon chapters, including in Gangneung — the constituency of floor leader Kweon Seong-dong — and areas represented by PPP Reps. Yoo Sang-bum and Lee Chul-gyu.
“My husband has stayed loyal to the party for 30 years, walking a single path,” she told party members. “Please support Hong Joon-pyo’s final challenge.” She is scheduled to visit chapters in South Chungcheong and Seoul starting Friday.
“While the candidate engages in air warfare through media interviews, his wife is fighting a ground war in the field,” said an official from Hong’s campaign.
Seol Nan-young, wife of Kim Moon-soo and a longtime comrade from his younger and formerly left-wing labor activist days, is also actively stumping for her husband. On Monday, just a day before the second-round candidates were announced, she visited PPP chapters in Gimcheon, Gumi and Sangju, North Gyeongsang to greet around 500 party members.
On Friday, Seol plans to attend a supporter meeting at the Gangwon provincial office in Chuncheon and visit nearby veterans' groups. Over the weekend, she will meet party members and church communities in Seoul.
“The candidate’s wife is meeting members in person and constantly reaching out via calls and texts,” said a member of Kim’s campaign. “The candidate is focusing solely on debates and broadcasts.”
Kim Mi-kyung, a Seoul National University professor and wife of Ahn Cheol-soo, has also taken time off from work to join her husband’s campaign. She accompanied Ahn on visits to Suseong Pond and Gwanmun Market in Daegu on Sunday and Monday, greeting citizens alongside him.
“When she doesn’t have lectures, Prof. Kim takes personal leave to support local activities,” said a source from Ahn’s campaign.
Kim previously joined her husband in providing volunteer medical work at Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in Daegu during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The campaign is also considering her participation in Ahn’s upcoming trip to Busan on April 27 and 28.
In contrast, Han Dong-hoon’s wife, attorney Jin Eun-jung, has yet to make any public campaign appearances.
“We haven’t scheduled any spousal activities during the primary stage,” a Han campaign official said. “But given that Kim Hye-kyung, wife of liberal Democratic Party contender Lee Jae-myung, is actively involved, we expect to see her step in if Han advances to the final round.”
