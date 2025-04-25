Prosecutors reopen first lady stock manipulation probe, dismiss handbag case
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 11:58 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 13:39
Prosecutors reopened the investigation into former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case, while opting not to reinvestigate the luxury handbag gift controversy.
“We have decided to resume the investigation into the capital markets law violation case involving Kim,” the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office announced on Friday. “However, we have dismissed the appeal related to the antigraft law violation concerning the same individual.”
The decision to reopen the case comes after the Supreme Court finalized rulings for the accomplices in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scandal, including the former chairman of the company, Kwon Oh-soo, prompting the prosecution to pursue further questioning of the involved parties.
The reinvestigation will be handled directly by the criminal division of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office.
However, the office stated that it will not reinvestigate the allegations that Kim accepted a luxury handbag, saying, “We have decided to dismiss the appeal regarding the antigraft law violation case.”
