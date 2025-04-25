With presidential run, 'strongman' Hong Joon-pyo out to stop Lee Jae-myung
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 07:00
“Now is the time to build the foundation for the next 100 years of Korea through a Seventh Republic," Hong Joon-pyo, a presidential contender in the conservative People Power Party (PPP) primary, said with full determination as he sat down for an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, on Tuesday.
“If I become a president, I will lay the groundwork and framework for a new republic, even if all other issues get sucked into the amendment process."
Hong, who supports a four-year, two-term presidency and a bicameral legislature, expressed his firm intention to complete a constitutional amendment within the currently permitted five-year term.
Calling this election his “final challenge,” Hong framed the race as “a choice between a Hong administration and a Lee Jae-myung administration.”
“I won’t concern myself with any candidate in my party,” said Hong, saying his only concern was Lee. “I will run my own race and focus on my campaign. I’ll approach the primary with joy and the general election with intensity.”
“The root cause was the absence of politics,” Hong said regarding the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which ended in impeachment. “If elected, I will use my political experience to ensure there is always space for dialogue, compromise and communication with the opposition, no matter the situation.”
Experience is something the 70-year-old has in abundance, with a political career spanning 29 years and several presidential runs, including clinching the conservative party's nomination in 2017, when he lost to former President Moon Jae-in.
The interview took place over the course of an hour Tuesday afternoon at Hong’s campaign office in Yeouido, western Seoul. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.
Q. What is your resolve as you take on your final challenge?
My final mission is to break the grip of entrenched power and reform society — like King Taejong Yi Bang-won, who purged the royal in-laws and laid the foundation for 500 years of the Joseon Dynasty. I will establish the foundation for the Seventh Republic.
Why should it be you?
During times of severe instability, a strong leader — a “strongman” — is needed. This is not a situation where the country can be steered through compromise and appeasement.
You failed in your last two bids, what is different this time?
I lost to public opinion in the 2017 general election. In the primary against Yoon Suk Yeol, I won with the people but lost with the party. This time, in anticipation of the worst-case scenario — the impeachment of former President Yoon — I contacted sitting lawmakers one-on-one. About 40 lawmakers and 60 party chapter heads have joined me. With both the people and the party behind me, I will win.
How is this different from the snap election eight years ago?
The nature of the impeachment is different. In 2017, it was the Park Geun-hye administration as well as the entire conservative bloc that were impeached. This time, it’s about Yoon personally. No one is calling for the party to be dissolved. So, if we manage this impeachment election well, we can stop Lee from seizing power.
How would you describe Lee?
A thug.
What’s one of Lee’s strengths?
The resilience of a weed.
Didn't you both come from humble beginnings?
That’s true. But Lee built his ambition through hatred. I built mine through admiration. My greatest mentor was my mother. She taught me never to blame others. If we worked hard, she said, "we could live like them."
You’ve defined this race as “Hong vs. Lee.” Why?
In past elections, the ruling party has never won when the narrative was framed as regime change versus regime continuation. This time, I will ask the people to choose between a Hong administration and a Lee administration. It will be a contest between a truthful government and a lying one, a just country versus a criminal’s country, a hopeful nation aiming for future prosperity versus a populist Venezuela.
Is a big-tent anti-Lee coalition essential?
This is a battle of “Lee or not.” Regardless of party affiliation, I will work with anyone who opposes him.
How will you bridge the divide between pro- and anti-impeachment camps?
There’s no reason to continue that conflict after the impeachment has concluded. We must unite to stop Lee’s country from forming.
Would acting President Han Duck-soo be included in that coalition?
Han is a bureaucrat. He will step down after managing a neutral election.
What is your stance on Yoon's impeachment?
I opposed martial law, but since there was no real harm done, I thought Yoon deserved another chance. Just because a child makes a mistake, a father doesn’t disown him.
You said you would return to the Blue House if elected. Why?
The Blue House is not just where the president resides; it symbolizes national dignity. Moving it to Yongsan was a mistake from the start.
What did the Yoon administration get wrong?
He didn’t govern with politics — he ruled like a prosecutor. He ran the country as if it were his private domain, and that led to his demise. Political experience is the top virtue of a leader. You can’t entrust a country to a political novice. This election made that clear.
How will you lead when the National Assembly is still a Democratic Party majority?
Kim Dae-jung became president with fewer than 80 seats and still governed through politics. That was thanks to his political experience and his skill in dialogue, compromise and communication. Unlike Yoon, who kept his distance from the legislature due to a lack of parliamentary experience, I am a parliamentary man. I will create space for consultation with the opposition under any circumstances. That’s what politics is.
What do you think of the Myung Tae-kyun controversy?
I considered Myung a fraudster and didn’t let him near me. If someone like Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon or former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum raised concerns [about Myung], it might stick. But for Lee, who’s a serious criminal, to raise them? That’s comedy. He should withdraw from the race before making such claims.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM KI-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)