 Accident at oxygen therapy device factory kills 1, injures 2
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 16:52
Ambulances are seen in front of emergency room at a general hospital in Seoul in August 2024 [YONHAP]

A worker in his 50s was killed and two others injured in an explosion at a medical oxygen therapy device manufacturer in Hallim-myeon, Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
 
The explosion occurred during a pressure test on one of the devices. The worker, struck by flying debris from the machine, was taken to a hospital but died.
 

Two other workers in their 40s who were nearby at the time also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
 
The oxygen therapy device that exploded was made of metal and measured approximately 120 centimeters (47.2 inches) in height and 60 centimeters in width, according to police.
 
All three victims were employees of an outside subcontractor and were conducting an oxygen pressure test near the machine at the time of the incident.
 
Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the factory and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause of the explosion.
 
The Ministry of Employment and Labor has also dispatched inspectors to the site to investigate whether the Occupational Safety and Health Act or the Serious Accidents Punishment Act applies to the case.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
