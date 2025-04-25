Authorities raid multiple locations in Gwangmyeong tunnel collapse investigation
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 10:38
- LIM JEONG-WON
A special investigation team from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency and the Seongnam Branch of the Ministry of Employment and Labor began a joint raid at around 9 a.m. on Thursday in regard to a recent collapse at the Shinansan Line construction site in Gwangmyeong.
The raid targeted nine locations associated with seven companies, including the headquarters of the main contractor Posco E&C, the site office, and the supervisor’s office.
Approximately 90 personnel were deployed for the operation, including 60 police investigators and Labor Ministry inspectors.
Authorities are seeking to determine the cause of the tunnel collapse and whether safety protocols were properly followed.
The incident occurred at around 3:13 p.m. on April 11 in Gwangmyeong, when a tunnel under construction for section 5-2 of the Shinansan Line double-track rail, built by Posco E&C, collapsed along with the overlying road.
One Posco E&C worker was killed, and an excavator operator from a subcontractor suffered serious injuries.
The deceased worker had been reported missing for over 125 hours and was found dead on April 16 at 8:11 p.m., approximately 21 meters (69 feet) underground.
