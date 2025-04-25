Dogs and cats may be allowed in restaurants as authorities eye law revision
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 11:17 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 13:40
Pet owners in Korea will soon be able to bring their furry companions into restaurants, as long as the establishments meet certain hygiene and safety standards and clearly indicate that they allow dogs and cats.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced on Friday a proposed revision to the Enforcement Rule of the Food Sanitation Act that would allow restaurants to permit companion animals and would establish hygiene and safety guidelines for such establishments.
The amendment would formalize a two-year pilot program that began in April 2023, which allowed pets in select dining establishments.
“The trial confirmed positive effects, including improved hygiene and safety levels as well as higher satisfaction among business owners and consumers,” a ministry official said.
However, the change doesn’t mean all restaurants will be open to pets. The revised law applies only to establishments that voluntarily comply with designated facility and operational standards.
Only dogs and cats — which have higher vaccination rates and are easier to manage in terms of hygiene — will be permitted under the amendment. Restaurants must ensure pets cannot enter kitchens or food storage areas by installing partitions or barriers, and hand sanitizer stations must be placed near entrances.
Clear signage at the entrance must indicate whether pets are allowed. Inside, restaurants must post notices reminding patrons that pets cannot roam freely and must remain under control. Establishments must also inform patrons that unvaccinated animals are not permitted, and must install facilities such as pet chairs or leash hooks.
All displayed or sold food must be covered with lids to prevent contamination from pet hair or other foreign substances, and restaurants must provide waste bins specifically for pet feces.
Businesses that violate these rules may face penalties such as suspension or corrective orders.
“The new rules are expected to support the lifestyle needs of pet owners and encourage growth in the pet-related food service industry,” said a ministry official.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)