Driver nabbed for doing donuts in downtown Wonju
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 18:33
A driver in their 30s was apprehended by police for doing donuts in downtown Wonju, Gangwon, at early hours on Thursday, police said Friday.
The suspect is under investigation for violating the Road Traffic Act, according to the Wonju Police Station.
According to the police, the suspect repeatedly did donuts at around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The driver is also accused of 15 separate traffic violations, including crossing the centerline and running red lights.
Multiple emergency calls were made to the police, but officers were initially unable to locate the suspect.
Police later identified the driver and vehicle through CCTV footage and began a stakeout near where the car was parked in Taejang-dong in Wonju. The suspect was arrested around 11 a.m. the same day.
Police said they plan to impose administrative penalties following further investigation.
“We will continue to track down and apprehend reckless drivers who threaten the peace of everyday life for citizens,” said an official from the Wonju Police Precinct.
