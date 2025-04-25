 Helicopters deployed as firefighters continue battling DMZ wildfire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Helicopters deployed as firefighters continue battling DMZ wildfire

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 10:23 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 13:40
A wildfire that broke out in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Goseong County, Gangwon, is seen on April 25. [YONHAP]

A wildfire that broke out in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Goseong County, Gangwon, is seen on April 25. [YONHAP]

 
A wildfire that broke out in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Goseong County, Gangwon has continued into its second day, with helicopters deployed to battle the blaze.
 
Three firefighting helicopters were dispatched to the affected area in Oemyeon-ri, Sudong-myeon, in Goseong at around 5:43 a.m. Friday, according to fire authorities the same day. Additionally, 82 personnel and 23 pieces of equipment have been mobilized for the firefighting effort.
 

Related Article

 
The forestry authorities plan to deploy four more helicopters to support the operation. The wildfire first broke out at approximately 4:06 p.m. the previous day.
 
Authorities are currently assessing the situation on the ground, including whether the fire is spreading southward. Once the fire is fully extinguished, they plan to investigate the cause and assess the extent of the damage.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea wildfire DMZ Gangwon

More in Social Affairs

SK Telecom offers 23 million customers replacement SIM cards after hacking incident

Police identify active-duty soldier who indecently exposed himself to Seoul subway passengers

Korean company's 'shower once a day' notice catches eye of netizens

Visitors evacuated as fire breaks out at Coex in Gangnam

No refunds, no solutions: 'Pilates scams' exploit holes in Korean legal system

Related Stories

Huge Gangwon forest fire kills 1, burns large area

[THINK ENGLISH] 강원도 산불로 1명 사망, 상당한 지역 폐허로

Gangwon opens five new DMZ trails to visitors

Five tourism routes near DMZ to open starting next Monday

Yoon declares Gangneung a 'special disaster zone'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)