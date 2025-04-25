Helicopters deployed as firefighters continue battling DMZ wildfire
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 10:23 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 13:40
A wildfire that broke out in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Goseong County, Gangwon has continued into its second day, with helicopters deployed to battle the blaze.
Three firefighting helicopters were dispatched to the affected area in Oemyeon-ri, Sudong-myeon, in Goseong at around 5:43 a.m. Friday, according to fire authorities the same day. Additionally, 82 personnel and 23 pieces of equipment have been mobilized for the firefighting effort.
The forestry authorities plan to deploy four more helicopters to support the operation. The wildfire first broke out at approximately 4:06 p.m. the previous day.
Authorities are currently assessing the situation on the ground, including whether the fire is spreading southward. Once the fire is fully extinguished, they plan to investigate the cause and assess the extent of the damage.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
