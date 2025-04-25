Police identify active-duty soldier who indecently exposed himself to Seoul subway passengers
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 12:58 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 14:06
Police identified a man in his 20s who allegedly exposed his genitals while wearing a military uniform aboard a subway train on the Shinbundang Line. He is confirmed to be an active-duty soldier.
The Seocho Police Precinct in southern Seoul said on Friday that it identified the man on Wednesday by analyzing CCTV footage.
The soldier is suspected of exposing himself while wearing a full military uniform, including boots, on the subway around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The man briefly disembarked at Yangjae Citizen’s Forest Station before reboarding the Shinbundang Line and transferring to Line No. 2 at Gangnam Station, according to police and subway officials.
Police said they will continue their investigation, citing a 2022 amendment to the Military Court Act that granted civilian police authority over certain crimes, including sexual offenses, committed by military personnel. Investigators are currently coordinating with the soldier to schedule questioning.
A video clip of the incident circulated widely online after it was posted on the social media platform X on Thursday, alongside a warning message telling women riding the Shinbundang Line to be careful.
The video showed a man in full military dress with his pants unzipped, visibly exposing himself.
The user who uploaded the video claimed it had been sent to them by the victim, along with a message saying the soldier appeared to be taking pictures with his phone while standing in front of her. The man reportedly acted without concern despite the presence of other passengers.
The video quickly spread across online communities, stoking public anxiety. Some users commented, “I often take the Shinbundang Line. I’m scared I might encounter him,” and “I hope he’s caught soon.”
“We moved quickly with the investigation to prevent any further incidents involving unidentified victims,” said a police official. Authorities will determine whether to formally press charges after completing the investigation.
