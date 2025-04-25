 Police identify active-duty soldier who indecently exposed himself to Seoul subway passengers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police identify active-duty soldier who indecently exposed himself to Seoul subway passengers

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 12:58 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 14:06
An active-duty soldier exposes his genitals in a subway on the Shinbundang Line on April 19. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

An active-duty soldier exposes his genitals in a subway on the Shinbundang Line on April 19. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Police identified a man in his 20s who allegedly exposed his genitals while wearing a military uniform aboard a subway train on the Shinbundang Line. He is confirmed to be an active-duty soldier.
 
The Seocho Police Precinct in southern Seoul said on Friday that it identified the man on Wednesday by analyzing CCTV footage.
 

Related Article

The soldier is suspected of exposing himself while wearing a full military uniform, including boots, on the subway around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
 
The man briefly disembarked at Yangjae Citizen’s Forest Station before reboarding the Shinbundang Line and transferring to Line No. 2 at Gangnam Station, according to police and subway officials.
 
Police said they will continue their investigation, citing a 2022 amendment to the Military Court Act that granted civilian police authority over certain crimes, including sexual offenses, committed by military personnel. Investigators are currently coordinating with the soldier to schedule questioning.
 
A video clip of the incident circulated widely online after it was posted on the social media platform X on Thursday, alongside a warning message telling women riding the Shinbundang Line to be careful.
 
The video showed a man in full military dress with his pants unzipped, visibly exposing himself.
 
The user who uploaded the video claimed it had been sent to them by the victim, along with a message saying the soldier appeared to be taking pictures with his phone while standing in front of her. The man reportedly acted without concern despite the presence of other passengers.
 
The video quickly spread across online communities, stoking public anxiety. Some users commented, “I often take the Shinbundang Line. I’m scared I might encounter him,” and “I hope he’s caught soon.”
 
“We moved quickly with the investigation to prevent any further incidents involving unidentified victims,” said a police official. Authorities will determine whether to formally press charges after completing the investigation.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SO-YEONG,LEE SU-MIN [[email protected]]
tags Military Soldier Subway Korea

More in Social Affairs

SK Telecom offers 23 million customers replacement SIM cards after hacking incident

Police identify active-duty soldier who indecently exposed himself to Seoul subway passengers

Korean company's 'shower once a day' notice catches eye of netizens

Visitors evacuated as fire breaks out at Coex in Gangnam

No refunds, no solutions: 'Pilates scams' exploit holes in Korean legal system

Related Stories

Soldier on duty wields knife in Paju, injures one civilian

Police charge two Army officials involved in trainee soldier's death

Restaurant overcharging soldiers gets canceled on internet

Long-awaited leave

Soldier arrested for knife attack against civilians in Paju
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)