Prosecutors seek 3 years for Captain America cosplayer for storming Chinese Embassy
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 15:16 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 15:25
Prosecutors requested a three-year prison sentence for a supporter of former President Yoon Suk Yeol who attempted to break into the Chinese Embassy in Korea while dressed as the Marvel character Captain America.
The Seoul Central District Court presided over the first hearing for the suspect, surnamed Ahn, on Friday. Ahn was indicted and detained on charges including attempted trespassing, property damage and defamation.
"The defendant attempted to enter a foreign embassy and damaged public property at a police station for illegitimate reasons," prosecutors said during the hearing. "He repeatedly made false claims, hampering the investigation. These factors suggest he has not shown sincere remorse for his crimes."
"Even if I am released from the detention center in the future, I will continue my social activism within the boundaries of the law,” Ahn said in his final statement. “I deeply apologize for the considerable administrative resources consumed and the harm caused to many people."
His attorney told the court that Ahn was in the process of offering an apology and seeking a settlement, though no agreement had yet been reached.
"If a settlement cannot be made, we plan to make a restitution deposit," the lawyer said. "His actions were meant to convey a political message through performance art, not to cause harm. We ask the court to take this into account."
The sentencing is scheduled for May 28.
Ahn was arrested on Feb. 14 after attempting to break into the Chinese Embassy while dressed as Captain America when the embassy gate opened as a vehicle exited, only to be stopped at the scene.
Just days later, on Feb. 20, Ahn caused a disturbance at Namdaemun Police Station in Jung District, central Seoul, demanding to be questioned. The cosplayer allegedly kicked and shattered a glass gate and tried to enter the building.
Ahn also made conflicting claims about his identity during phone calls, variously stating he was a U.S. military reservist or a CIA agent under the Joe Biden administration. However, police confirmed he is a Korean national who completed his service in the Korean Army as a sergeant.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
