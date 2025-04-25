 Sinkholes open in Gangnam, Mapo districts of Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Sinkholes open in Gangnam, Mapo districts of Seoul

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 20:44
Emergency responders investigate the site where a sinkhole 20 centimeters (8 inches) wide and 1.35 meters deep opened on a road in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District in southern Seoul at around 3:16 p.m. on April 25.[YONHAP]

Emergency responders investigate the site where a sinkhole 20 centimeters (8 inches) wide and 1.35 meters deep opened on a road in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District in southern Seoul at around 3:16 p.m. on April 25.[YONHAP]

 
A sinkhole 20 centimeters (8 inches) wide and 1.35 meters (4 feet, 8 inches) deep opened on a road in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District in southern Seoul at around 3:16 p.m. on Friday.
 
Emergency responders who arrived at the scene confirmed that there were no injuries. They reported the situation to related agencies, including the police and the district office.
 

Related Article

The Gangnam District Office carried out emergency repairs at the site and is currently investigating the exact cause of the incident.
 
A separate, smaller sinkhole was also reported earlier the same day in Daehyeong-dong, Mapo District, western Seoul, at around 3 p.m.
 
"It appears that a substructure beneath a manhole was damaged, leading to some soil erosion. We are currently conducting restoration work,” a Mapo District Office official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags sinkhole Gangnam District Mapo District Seoul

More in Social Affairs

Chinese national indicted for conspiring to steal Korean military secrets

Sinkholes open in Gangnam, Mapo districts of Seoul

Driver nabbed for doing donuts in downtown Wonju

Coex fire extinguished in 35 minutes after quick response from authorities

Accident at oxygen therapy device factory kills 1, injures 2

Related Stories

Housing Brand Fair highlights the best in construction

Aussie brekkies in Korea come with a side of good vibes

Covid-19 drives restaurant owner to suicide

Further ground instability discovered near sinkhole on Seoul road

'APT.' 'Gangnam Style': House prices surge after transaction restriction lifted
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)