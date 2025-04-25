Sinkholes open in Gangnam, Mapo districts of Seoul
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 20:44
A sinkhole 20 centimeters (8 inches) wide and 1.35 meters (4 feet, 8 inches) deep opened on a road in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District in southern Seoul at around 3:16 p.m. on Friday.
Emergency responders who arrived at the scene confirmed that there were no injuries. They reported the situation to related agencies, including the police and the district office.
The Gangnam District Office carried out emergency repairs at the site and is currently investigating the exact cause of the incident.
A separate, smaller sinkhole was also reported earlier the same day in Daehyeong-dong, Mapo District, western Seoul, at around 3 p.m.
"It appears that a substructure beneath a manhole was damaged, leading to some soil erosion. We are currently conducting restoration work,” a Mapo District Office official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)