Visitors evacuated as fire breaks out at Coex in Gangnam
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 11:42 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 13:16
A fire broke out at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, at around 11:06 a.m. Friday morning, prompting an evacuation from the convention center.
Black smoke coming from the venue was seen in and outside of Coex.
Visitors at Coex evacuated the building, while some were moved to nearby hospitals after inhaling smoke.
The fire department deployed 33 vehicles and 121 personnel and put out the fire at 11:42 a.m., around 30 minutes after it broke out.
It has been confirmed that there have been no casualties so far.
