 Visitors evacuated as fire breaks out at Coex in Gangnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Visitors evacuated as fire breaks out at Coex in Gangnam

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 11:42 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 13:16
 
Billows of black smoke is seen issuing from Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul as a fire broke out at the convention center on April 25. [YONHAP]

Billows of black smoke is seen issuing from Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul as a fire broke out at the convention center on April 25. [YONHAP]

 
A fire broke out at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, at around 11:06 a.m. Friday morning, prompting an evacuation from the convention center.
 
Black smoke coming from the venue was seen in and outside of Coex.
 

Related Article

Visitors at Coex evacuated the building, while some were moved to nearby hospitals after inhaling smoke.
 
The fire department deployed 33 vehicles and 121 personnel and put out the fire at 11:42 a.m., around 30 minutes after it broke out.
 
It has been confirmed that there have been no casualties so far.
 
Visitors to Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, are seen evacuating the building after a fire broke out on April 25. [YONHAP]

Visitors to Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, are seen evacuating the building after a fire broke out on April 25. [YONHAP]


BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Coex fire Gangnam

More in Social Affairs

SK Telecom offers 23 million customers replacement SIM cards after hacking incident

Police identify active-duty soldier who indecently exposed himself to Seoul subway passengers

Korean company's 'shower once a day' notice catches eye of netizens

Visitors evacuated as fire breaks out at Coex in Gangnam

No refunds, no solutions: 'Pilates scams' exploit holes in Korean legal system

Related Stories

500 residents evacuated from Guryong Village after fire breaks out

Housing Brand Fair highlights the best in construction

Fire breaks out at the Le Meridien Hotel in Gangnam

2022.6.9 Hotel Events

Hundreds evacuated, no casualties reported from fire in Guryong Village
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)