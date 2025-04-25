Fake news: A warning on disinformation

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

On April 7, U.S. stock markets briefly surged by around 10 percent starting at 10:10 a.m., following a social media post suggesting President Donald Trump was considering a suspension of tariffs. Within 20 minutes, the White House denied the rumor, calling it “fake news.” Markets quickly reversed.The confusion began with an interview at 8:30 a.m. featuring Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council. When asked if a tariff delay was possible, Hassett replied, “Yes, you know. I think the president will decide.” While Fox News aired the remark without fanfare, a user named “Hammer Capital” amplified it at 10:11 a.m. on X (formerly Twitter), stating Trump was reviewing tariff relief. CNBC followed just three minutes later with an on-screen alert, and Reuters cited the update from CNBC eight minutes after that. According to The Wall Street Journal, the frenzy added and erased $2.4 trillion in market value. The incident demonstrated the speed and scale with which misinformation can destabilize real-world systems.Fake news respects neither borders nor reputations. Late last month, a video on YouTube falsely claimed that entertainer Kang Ho-dong had died at age 54. The post included a doctored memorial photo and images of celebrities seemingly attending a funeral. Even after Kang confirmed he was alive, the rumor spread across platforms. The motivation was not belief in the falsehood, but the profit of clicks — first on the claim of his death, then again on the revelation that it was untrue. Kang faced similar rumors in 2011 when a satirical tweet stating he was found “breathing at home” spiraled into public confusion. What began as a joke evolved into malicious fabrication.The consequences of unchecked disinformation are mounting. On Jan. 16, online outlet Sky Daily reported, citing an anonymous U.S. military source, that 99 Chinese spies were arrested during a joint operation by U.S. and Korean forces on Dec. 3, the day martial law was declared. The article claimed they confessed to election interference and were transferred to a U.S. base in Okinawa. The U.S. Forces Korea flatly denied the report. The supposed source turned out to be a man identified as Ahn, who had been arrested for attempting to enter the Chinese Embassy in Seoul while dressed as Captain America. He had no ties to the U.S. military or CIA, despite claiming to be a black-ops agent. In reality, Ahn had served as a Korean Army sergeant and had never visited the United States.The greater danger is that such absurd claims are being cited to justify political decisions. On Feb. 4, former President Yoon Suk Yeol defended his martial law declaration in court, claiming it was triggered by “numerous irrational ballots” found during the vote count. Broadcaster Lee Young-don and Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil echoed similar doubts on March 16, questioning why advance voting results in conservative districts such as Gangnam and Seocho diverged by more than 10 percent from Election Day outcomes. They suggested the statistical likelihood of such variation occurring in 3,000 polling stations nationwide was 1 in 10 quintillion.This mirrors the so-called “K-value” theory floated by progressive commentator Kim Eo-jun after the 2012 election, when former President Park Geun-hye won. Kim alleged that an unusually high number of ballots supporting Park had been found among unclassified votes, prompting claims of election fraud and even a documentary film. But the ballots in question mostly came from older voters unfamiliar with the voting method, leading to improper markings. Likewise, higher progressive participation in early voting is a well-documented trend. Different samples yield different results — a basic statistical principle. The Supreme Court upheld this logic in July 2022, ruling that vote disparities between advance and same-day ballots were natural due to demographic differences.Historically, conspiracy-driven fake news was more prevalent on the political left. From fears of mad cow disease in 2008 to skepticism over the sinking of the Cheonan warship in 2010 and the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014, disinformation was often used to criticize conservative governments. However, the trend waned after the Democratic Party, led by President Moon Jae-in, came to power in 2017. With a string of election victories, progressives had little incentive to rely on falsehoods. Since 2020, it is conservative voices that have leaned more heavily on conspiracy theories, even as their own president appeared to believe them. What once served as tactical leverage for the left has become a self-defeating trap for the right.Katie Sanders, managing editor of the U.S. fact-checking nonprofit PolitiFact, advised, “If a news item makes you feel intense fear or anger, be skeptical.” Sensationalist stories that appear to offer emotional catharsis may well be false. With just weeks remaining before the presidential election, a deluge of information will continue to flood the public sphere. If citizens selectively believe only what confirms their hopes or fears, fake news will again take the lead in shaping public discourse.