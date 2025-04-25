Yoon’s changing relationship with the press — and the law

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol once appeared to embrace the spotlight. In the early months of his presidency, he even initiated daily briefings with the press, known as “doorstepping,” in a first for a Korean president. These unscripted exchanges on his way to work offered a semblance of transparency. But after repeated clashes with reporters, the briefings ceased after six months — and so did Yoon’s openness to the media.The contrast was stark on Jan. 15 of this year, when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), in cooperation with the police, arrested Yoon at his official residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul. A press line was set up in front of the government complex in Gwacheon, but Yoon entered through the back door, bypassing reporters. Instead of a direct statement, he released a video message — an unusual method for a former president under investigation.When detained at the Seoul Detention Center, Yoon has not submitted to substantive questioning by either the CIO or the prosecution. On the day of his arrest, he reportedly refused to testify. Even after a court issued a detention warrant, he delayed questioning, citing medical appointments. Prosecutors were unable to interrogate him before referring his case to trial. While Yoon has been charged with insurrection, the key allegations have yet to be addressed directly by him.Now a private citizen, Yoon can no longer invoke presidential immunity, which previously protected him from prosecution except in cases involving treason or rebellion. Law enforcement agencies — the prosecution, police and the CIO—are intensifying investigations into a broad range of allegations.Some matters, including the insurrection charges, are already in court and thus not open to further questioning. But fresh leads continue to emerge. Prosecutors have disclosed audio of Yoon appearing to discuss the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, potentially implicating him in abuse of power. Investigators have also uncovered that a shaman closely associated with Yoon had held onto 50 million won ($34,800) in newly issued currency, reportedly received just three days after Yoon’s inauguration.The CIO is also probing the death of a Marine corporal on suspicion that Yoon may have influenced the military investigation. A related issue drawing attention is the appointment of Lee Jong-sup — who has been banned from leaving the country by the CIO — as ambassador to Australia shortly after stepping down as defense minister.Meanwhile, police are pursuing charges of obstruction against Yoon related to his security detail’s alleged interference in the arrest process. Despite repeated failures to obtain a warrant for the deputy head of the presidential security service and blocked attempts to conduct a raid, the police have persisted with compulsory measures.Yoon's appearance before investigators now seems inevitable. Should all three agencies pursue concurrent investigations, he may find himself commuting between the Gwacheon government complex and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office — much like Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who faced questioning from multiple offices over various allegations.In contrast to the centralized handling of Lee’s cases by the prosecution, Yoon’s legal woes span multiple agencies, complicating scheduling and coordination. If he continues to ignore summonses as he did while in office, the risk of a second arrest looms. A former senior prosecutor noted that while presidential residences such as Hannam-dong are protected as military zones, his private residence in Seocho-dong is not — leaving no legal ground to block warrant execution.Repeatedly circumventing press lines may also invite criticism of unfair treatment compared to other former presidents. Given that Yoon has consistently claimed innocence, legal experts argue he would be better served by walking through the main gates of government buildings and cooperating fully with investigators.His legal representative, Seok Dong-hyun, once praised Yoon’s character in a 2022 election campaign book, describing him as having “the magnanimity and openness of Guan Yu from Romance of the Three Kingdoms.” Such qualities, the book suggested, made him fit to lead. Many Koreans now want to see that version of Yoon again — not as a political figure dodging accountability, but as a former leader willing to explain why military forces were deployed to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission, and whether he feels remorse for those outside the circle of protesters defending him at the gates of the presidential residence during his impeachment.No matter how long he tries to avoid it, Yoon is likely to stand before the cameras again — and answer not only to investigators, but to the public that once entrusted him with their vote.