Another former president faces trial: Were first families so hard to manage?

Former President Moon Jae-in has been indicted without detention on bribery charges, becoming the sixth former head of state in Korea to stand trial on criminal charges. Prosecutors allege that a high-paying job offered to Moon’s former son-in-law at a foreign subsidiary of Eastar Jet constituted a bribe intended for the president himself.According to the indictment, the former son-in-law, surnamed Seo, had no prior experience in the airline industry but was hired in August 2018 as an executive director at Thai Eastar Jet, a Thailand-based joint venture of the Korean low-cost carrier. The prosecution claims he received over 200 million won ($145,000) in salary and living expenses during his tenure, all while Moon was in office.The man behind the job offer, Lee Sang-jik, a former lawmaker and founder of Eastar Jet, was also indicted without detention on charges of bribery and breach of trust. Prosecutors argue that the executive appointment served as an illicit favor connected to Moon’s presidential authority, citing past Supreme Court rulings that allowed for broad interpretations of presidential responsibility in similar cases involving former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.The allegations surrounding Seo’s hiring first surfaced in 2019, when then-opposition lawmaker Kwak Sang-do raised the issue in a parliamentary session. He pointed to Lee’s earlier appointment as chairman of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in March 2018 as evidence of political favoritism. A civic group later filed a formal complaint in December 2021, but the investigation has only now resulted in an indictment — prompting questions about the pace and complexity of the probe.While there is no evidence that Moon personally received any money, the prosecution believes the case warrants accountability under the principle of presidential responsibility. The indictment again highlights Korea’s persistent problem with influence-peddling among relatives and close aides of presidents, a pattern that has plagued every administration since the 1980s.In response to recurring scandals, the Park Geun-hye administration established the Office of the Inspector General to oversee presidential relatives and aides. However, the position has remained vacant since the Moon administration, continuing through the Yoon Suk Yeol government. The role has gone unfilled for nearly nine years.With the June presidential election approaching, leading candidates are being urged to clarify how they plan to prevent corruption among their families and inner circles. Korea’s strong tradition of familial loyalty, paired with the temptations of high office, has repeatedly created vulnerabilities in the Blue House.Following the indictment, Moon reportedly called the charges “absurd and outrageous.” The Democratic Party criticized the move as political retaliation and a baseless indictment. The ruling People Power Party countered with a statement that if Moon had abused his power to grant special favors, “such an act would be an unpardonable crime.”Rather than turn this case into another round of partisan confrontation, political leaders would do better to await the court’s decision. The judiciary, in turn, must ensure that the trial proceeds fairly and transparently, based solely on evidence and the law.