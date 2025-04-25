 Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spinoff
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spinoff

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 19:31
This character poster for the Hollywood movie ″Ballerina″ shows Choi Soo-young, a member of K-pop group Girls' Generation, who will appear in the film, posted on her social media on April 25. [YONHAP]

This character poster for the Hollywood movie ″Ballerina″ shows Choi Soo-young, a member of K-pop group Girls' Generation, who will appear in the film, posted on her social media on April 25. [YONHAP]

 
Choi Soo-young, a member of the iconic K-pop group Girls' Generation and a rising actress, is set to make her Hollywood debut in "Ballerina," a spinoff of the John Wick film franchise, industry sources said Friday.
 
Choi will play the role of Katla in "Ballerina," which is scheduled to be released in North America on June 6, according to film industry sources.
 

Related Article

The movie follows the story of Eve, a ballerina trained as an assassin who embarks on a journey to avenge her murdered father.
 
Set in the same cinematic universe as the John Wick series, the film features Ana de Armas — known for her roles in "Knives Out" (2019) and "No Time to Die" (2021) — in the lead role. Keanu Reeves will also appear as John Wick, the sources said.
 
Choi's character, Katla, is reported to be the woman Eve is assigned to protect during her first mission.
 
The singer-turned-actress debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007.

Yonhap
tags Sooyoung Girl's Generation John Wick Spinoff

More in World

Senior Russian military officer reportedly killed in car explosion around Moscow

18-year-old French skier dies after crash in training at Val-d'Isère

UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets

Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spinoff

Tens of thousands file into St. Peter's Basilica to pay final respects to Pope Francis

Related Stories

GS Retail to spin off Parnas Hotel, Freshmeat to untangle complicated operations

LG holdings unit spinoff named LX Holdings

John Park to drop his second EP on July 12 and appear on Melon talk show

A new Lost Generation

Secrets of the Gen MZ
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)