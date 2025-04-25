Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spinoff

Choi Soo-young, a member of the iconic K-pop group Girls' Generation and a rising actress, is set to make her Hollywood debut in "Ballerina," a spinoff of the John Wick film franchise, industry sources said Friday.Choi will play the role of Katla in "Ballerina," which is scheduled to be released in North America on June 6, according to film industry sources.The movie follows the story of Eve, a ballerina trained as an assassin who embarks on a journey to avenge her murdered father.Set in the same cinematic universe as the John Wick series, the film features Ana de Armas — known for her roles in "Knives Out" (2019) and "No Time to Die" (2021) — in the lead role. Keanu Reeves will also appear as John Wick, the sources said.Choi's character, Katla, is reported to be the woman Eve is assigned to protect during her first mission.The singer-turned-actress debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007.Yonhap