 Senior Russian military officer reportedly killed in car explosion around Moscow
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Senior Russian military officer reportedly killed in car explosion around Moscow

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 19:34
Stock photo of a burning car [GETTY IMAGES]

Stock photo of a burning car [GETTY IMAGES]

 
A senior Russian military officer was killed on Friday after a car exploded in the town of Balashikha around Moscow, Russian news outlets Mash and Shot reported.
 
Mash identified the officer as Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
 

Related Article

Reuters could not verify Mash's assertion.
 
There was no immediate official confirmation from the authorities of what happened or details about the identity of the officer targeted.
 
Russian media outlet Baza, which has sources in the country's law enforcement agencies, said a bomb in a parked car had been detonated remotely when the officer — who lived locally — walked past. 
 
 

 

Reuters
tags Russia Moscow

More in World

Senior Russian military officer reportedly killed in car explosion around Moscow

18-year-old French skier dies after crash in training at Val-d'Isère

UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets

Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spinoff

Tens of thousands file into St. Peter's Basilica to pay final respects to Pope Francis

Related Stories

North Korea criticizes U.S. and South Korea for condemning its military ties with Russia

Seoul confirms South Korean arrested in Russia for alleged spying

Russian deputy foreign minister visits Seoul amid war of words

South Korea should consider independent nuclear deterrent in wake of North-Russia treaty: Think tank

9 North Koreans in Russia defect to South Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)