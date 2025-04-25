UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets

The United Nations agencies for food and refugees are planning deep cuts due to unprecedented funding shortfalls, with the former set to reduce its work force by up to 30 percent, affecting up to 6,000 jobs.In an internal memo sent to staff on Thursday, World Food Programme (WFP) director Stephen Omollo said that the cuts were necessary due to the "unprecedented funding environment," with the 2025 donor outlook at $6.4 billion, a 40 percent reduction versus last year."We remain concerned that the situation shows no sign of improving," he said. The WFP and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Reuters