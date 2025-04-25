 UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets

Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 19:31
The conference room of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in this image captured from UN Web TV [YONHAP]

The conference room of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in this image captured from UN Web TV [YONHAP]

 
The United Nations agencies for food and refugees are planning deep cuts due to unprecedented funding shortfalls, with the former set to reduce its work force by up to 30 percent, affecting up to 6,000 jobs.
 
In an internal memo sent to staff on Thursday, World Food Programme (WFP) director Stephen Omollo said that the cuts were necessary due to the "unprecedented funding environment," with the 2025 donor outlook at $6.4 billion, a 40 percent reduction versus last year.
 

Related Article

"We remain concerned that the situation shows no sign of improving," he said. The WFP and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

 

Reuters
tags UN Food Refugees

More in World

Senior Russian military officer reportedly killed in car explosion around Moscow

18-year-old French skier dies after crash in training at Val-d'Isère

UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets

Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spinoff

Tens of thousands file into St. Peter's Basilica to pay final respects to Pope Francis

Related Stories

Japan’s peace dilemma (KOR)

Global food price index climbs on back of 8 percent hike for cooking oil

After Pyongyang refused rice donation, Seoul looks to recoup money

Kim acknowledges food problems in North Korea

North faces food shortage of 860,000 tons
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)