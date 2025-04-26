 Maroon 5 and Blackpink’s Lisa announce new collaboration 'Priceless'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Maroon 5 and Blackpink’s Lisa announce new collaboration 'Priceless'

Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 12:04 Updated: 26 Apr. 2025, 12:09
A screen capture of a video posted on Maroon 5's Instagram on April 26, featuring Adam Levine and Blackpink's Lisa posing together. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A screen capture of a video posted on Maroon 5's Instagram on April 26, featuring Adam Levine and Blackpink's Lisa posing together. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Maroon 5 and Lisa announced a new collaboration titled “Priceless” on Saturday.
 
In a short video uploaded to Maroon 5’s social media accounts that day, frontman Adam Levine and Blackpink’s Lisa playfully posed together during a photoshoot, while a chorus — likely from their upcoming collaboration — played in the background. The caption read, “Priceless ft. Lisa,” with a pre-save link for the release on Spotify and Apple Music.
 

Related Article

 
No further details have been disclosed yet, including the official release date.
 
Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Maroon 5 posted an Instagram photo of the lead singer standing beside an unidentified woman as they looked out over a cityscape with only their backs visible, fueling speculation of a potential collaboration between the band and the Blackpink star.
 
 
An image of Adam Levine, left, and an unidentified woman who has been speculated to be Lisa posted on Maroon 5's X account on April 23, teasing a collaboration between the two. [X/MAROON 5]

An image of Adam Levine, left, and an unidentified woman who has been speculated to be Lisa posted on Maroon 5's X account on April 23, teasing a collaboration between the two. [X/MAROON 5]

 
Lisa recently wrapped up her third appearance at Coachella, which took place on April 11 and 18 in California. After Blackpink made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform on a Coachella stage in 2019 and returned as a headliner in 2023, this marked Lisa's first appearance as a solo artist at one of the world's biggest music festivals.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lisa Coachella Maroon 5

More in K-pop

Maroon 5 and Blackpink’s Lisa announce new collaboration 'Priceless'

Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spinoff

Girl group UDTT to debut with single 'School Rush'

Golden Child's Lee Jang-jun opens fan community in Japan

EXO's Baekhyun to release 5th solo EP 'Essence of Reverie' on May 19

Related Stories

Maroon 5 uses Rising Sun flag imagery in world tour announcement

Blackpink's Jennie, Lisa and Enhypen to perform at Coachella

Maroon 5 to perform live in Seoul on Nov. 30

Maroon 5 to perform for Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort’s grand opening in March

Ring the alarm
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)