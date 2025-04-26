Maroon 5 and Blackpink’s Lisa announce new collaboration 'Priceless'
Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 12:04 Updated: 26 Apr. 2025, 12:09
- SHIN HA-NEE
Maroon 5 and Lisa announced a new collaboration titled “Priceless” on Saturday.
In a short video uploaded to Maroon 5’s social media accounts that day, frontman Adam Levine and Blackpink’s Lisa playfully posed together during a photoshoot, while a chorus — likely from their upcoming collaboration — played in the background. The caption read, “Priceless ft. Lisa,” with a pre-save link for the release on Spotify and Apple Music.
No further details have been disclosed yet, including the official release date.
Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Maroon 5 posted an Instagram photo of the lead singer standing beside an unidentified woman as they looked out over a cityscape with only their backs visible, fueling speculation of a potential collaboration between the band and the Blackpink star.
Lisa recently wrapped up her third appearance at Coachella, which took place on April 11 and 18 in California. After Blackpink made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform on a Coachella stage in 2019 and returned as a headliner in 2023, this marked Lisa's first appearance as a solo artist at one of the world's biggest music festivals.
