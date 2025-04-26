 North Korean leader attends launching ceremony of new navy destroyer
North Korean leader attends launching ceremony of new navy destroyer

Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 09:55
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seen during a special operations training drill on April 4. [KCNA/YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has participated in a launching ceremony of a new destroyer for the country's navy, touting the military's efforts to enhance its maritime power, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Saturday.
 

North Korea unveiled its new 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer at the ceremony held at a shipyard in North Korea's western port city of Nampho on Friday, the 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Revolutionary Army, according to the report by the KCNA.
 
Kim was quoted as saying the destroyer will build up the strength for "thoroughly defending" the maritime sovereignty of North Korea and serve as an important starting point on its road toward advanced maritime power.

