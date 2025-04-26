Acting President Han Duck-soo to run in June 3 presidential election, source says
Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 10:49
Acting President Han Duck-soo has decided to run in the upcoming June 3 presidential election, according to a source with knowledge about the matter, on Friday.
“He has made up his mind,” a political source close to the acting president told JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“I believe Han is going to resign as early as April 30 and announce his candidacy,” the source said, adding that the prime minister is unlikely to join the conservative People Power Party (PPP) immediately, but will instead remain independent and position himself in a so-called “third zone” for the time being.
Speculation about Han’s potential bid has intensified in recent weeks, especially after he reportedly confided to associates that he could no longer continue avoiding mounting calls for him to run. This has fueled speculations that he would resign by the end of April and launch his campaign in early May.
If Han officially enters the race, he is expected to lead efforts to build an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition — often referred to as the “anti-Lee big tent.”
Such a coalition would likely include not only the PPP, but also conservative Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok and former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the New Future Party, who previously served under the Moon Jae-in administration.
Ahead of his expected decision, Han has been reaching out to senior political figures. Chung Dae-chul, head of the Parliamentarians' Society of the Republic of Korea — which consists of former legislators — told JoongAng Ilbo in a phone call on Friday that Han contacted him earlier that day.
“Han said he’d like to meet this weekend or early next week,” Chung said. Chung, a senior alumnus of Han’s from both Kyunggi High School and Seoul National University, remarked that the change in Han’s demeanor could signal a shift.
“Though he didn’t mention anything about the election, it looks like he wants to talk about the candidacy,” Chung said. “Ten days ago, he told me he had no interest in politics. But now he’s asking to meet.”
Chung suggested that Han appeared to have changed his mind.
“It appears he made up his mind to run for the presidency,” the former lawmaker said.
Chung also commented on Han’s appearance at a recent memorial event for fallen military personnel, saying Han seemed noticeably more engaged and emotive than in the past. “It’s a different side of him. He seems to be ready,” he said.
Chung emphasized that he encouraged Han to run because he believes Han is the most qualified conservative candidate with broad public support.
Han must resign by May 4 — one month before the election — in order to qualify as a candidate.
However, he is expected to remain in office through April 29 to exercise his right to veto a pending bill that would prevent acting presidents from nominating Constitutional Court justices. If he were to resign on April 29, any decisions made during the cabinet meeting that day would be nullified, as resignation takes effect retroactively from midnight.
Han’s team has reportedly completed a legal review to avoid such complications, setting the stage for a possible resignation on April 30 following the final cabinet meeting.
Meanwhile, an economic security task force meeting may be held on April 28 or 29 as a follow-up to the recent U.S.–Korea high-level trade talks. A key outcome of those talks — postponing final decisions until July for the next administration — has eased pressure on Han to remain in office.
Han’s potential announcement is also being closely watched in relation to the PPP's primary schedule. The party is set to announce the results of its second primary round on April 29. If no candidate secures a majority, the top two contenders will face off in a runoff on May 3. Observers note that if one of them is open to forming a coalition with Han, it could influence the outcome.
A senior PPP lawmaker stated, “If Han runs, a unified ticket between the PPP nominee and Han is possible. Should Han win, he could formally join the party and become our official candidate before the May 11 registration deadline.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
