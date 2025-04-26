National Assembly speaker to visit Mongolia for parliamentary diplomacy, climate cooperation
Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 13:48
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik will travel to Mongolia on Saturday for parliamentary diplomacy and climate cooperation discussions, his office said.
Woo will hold a series of meetings with top Mongolian officials, including President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his counterpart, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, during the five-day trip.
Woo plans to discuss economic and infrastructure cooperation between Korea and Mongolia and to jointly explore responses to the climate crisis in Northeast Asia.
He will also attend a tree-planting ceremony arranged as part of a bilateral desertification prevention initiative.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)