National Assembly speaker to visit Mongolia for parliamentary diplomacy, climate cooperation

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik will travel to Mongolia on Saturday for parliamentary diplomacy and climate cooperation discussions, his office said.Woo will hold a series of meetings with top Mongolian officials, including President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his counterpart, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, during the five-day trip.Woo plans to discuss economic and infrastructure cooperation between Korea and Mongolia and to jointly explore responses to the climate crisis in Northeast Asia.He will also attend a tree-planting ceremony arranged as part of a bilateral desertification prevention initiative.Yonhap