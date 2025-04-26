 National Assembly speaker to visit Mongolia for parliamentary diplomacy, climate cooperation
National Assembly speaker to visit Mongolia for parliamentary diplomacy, climate cooperation

Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 13:48
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik speaks during a ceremony at the parliamentary building in western Seoul on April 25, to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration, signed by the leaders of the two Koreas on April 27, 2018. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik speaks during a ceremony at the parliamentary building in western Seoul on April 25, to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration, signed by the leaders of the two Koreas on April 27, 2018. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik will travel to Mongolia on Saturday for parliamentary diplomacy and climate cooperation discussions, his office said.
 
Woo will hold a series of meetings with top Mongolian officials, including President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his counterpart, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, during the five-day trip.
 

Woo plans to discuss economic and infrastructure cooperation between Korea and Mongolia and to jointly explore responses to the climate crisis in Northeast Asia.
 
He will also attend a tree-planting ceremony arranged as part of a bilateral desertification prevention initiative.
 

