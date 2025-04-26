 PPP presidential hopefuls to face off in four-way debate
Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 16:18 Updated: 26 Apr. 2025, 17:50
People Power Party (PPP) presidential primary candidates, from left, Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo, pose for a photo during a media day event at the PPP campaign office at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 23. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The four presidential primary contenders of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) will face off in a four-way debate on Saturday evening.
 
The participants are the four candidates who advanced to the second round of the primary on April 22: Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon, Hong Joon-pyo and Kim Moon-soo.
 

Hosted by MBN, the debate will take place in central Seoul and run for 110 minutes starting at 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
 
The PPP will begin the second round of primary voting on Sunday, which will run for two days. The results will be determined based on votes, with 50 percent coming from the party’s eligible members and the remaining 50 percent from the general public. The top two final contenders will be announced on April 29, but if any candidate secures a majority, he will automatically become the party’s final presidential nominee.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
