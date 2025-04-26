Cambodian worker killed by falling mold at Busan factory
Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 11:55
A Cambodian worker in their 30s was killed after a heavy metal mold toppled over at a factory in Busan on Friday.
According to media reports citing local police and fire authorities on Saturday, the incident occurred the previous day at around 2:30 p.m. at an automotive parts factory in Gangseo District in the southeastern port city.
The unnamed worker was pronounced dead at the scene from fatal head injuries after being struck by the one-tonne mold. The mold, which should have been secured using a hoist, was not properly fixed at the time of the accident, according to reports.
Police are currently investigating whether the factory violated the Serious Accident Punishment Act.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
