 Cambodian worker killed by falling mold at Busan factory
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Cambodian worker killed by falling mold at Busan factory

Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 11:55
Gangseo Police Precinct in Busan [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Gangseo Police Precinct in Busan [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]


A Cambodian worker in their 30s was killed after a heavy metal mold toppled over at a factory in Busan on Friday. 
 
According to media reports citing local police and fire authorities on Saturday, the incident occurred the previous day at around 2:30 p.m. at an automotive parts factory in Gangseo District in the southeastern port city.
 

Related Article

 
The unnamed worker was pronounced dead at the scene from fatal head injuries after being struck by the one-tonne mold. The mold, which should have been secured using a hoist, was not properly fixed at the time of the accident, according to reports. 
 
Police are currently investigating whether the factory violated the Serious Accident Punishment Act. 

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Busan

More in Social Affairs

KBO club Dinos to remove aluminum panels from stadium after fan's death

Cambodian worker killed by falling mold at Busan factory

Kim Soo-hyun reportedly dated fellow actor during military service, complicating allegations

Comfort woman's family wins suit against Japan in Korea

Chinese national indicted for conspiring to steal Korean military secrets

Related Stories

Joint investigation launched into Air Busan plane fire

Busan gets 'good' new city branding designs

Busan introduces initiatives to attract more international students

Busan MoCA aims to be a 'museum that never closes'

Lotte World Adventure Busan to hold 'Purple Lights Up' event ahead of BTS concert
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)