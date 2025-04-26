KBO club Dinos to remove aluminum panels from stadium after fan's death

The NC Dinos announced Saturday they will remove all aluminum panels at their home stadium in the southeastern city of Changwon after one of them caused the death of a fan during a game late last month.The KBO team said all 227 louver panels, installed on windows and walls at Changwon NC Park, will be taken down over the next four days. The decision was reached after the latest round of meetings involving the Dinos, the city of Changwon and the city-run Changwon Infrastructure Corporation on Friday.During a KBO game at Changwon NC Park on March 29, a female fan in her 20s was struck by a louver panel that fell off the window of the Dinos' office above a concession stand. She died of a head injury two days later.The piece, which fell from about 18 meters (59 feet) above the ground, was 2.6 meters long and 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) wide, and weighed about 60 kilograms (132 pounds). The deceased fan's younger sister and another fan also suffered injuries in the incident.Officials from the Dinos and the municipal government launched an extensive safety inspection at the ballpark, which opened in 2019. The league office postponed and moved several games scheduled at the stadium. The Dinos have yet to play at home this month.According to the Dinos, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Authority of Land & Infrastructure Safety also recommended the removal of the louver panels.It wasn't immediately clear when Changwon NC Park would reopen for games.The Dinos had been scheduled to host the Samsung Lions for a three-game set from Friday to Sunday this week but instead they are playing at the Lions' home in Daegu. The Lions' home series against the Dinos scheduled for August will be played in Changwon instead.Yonhap