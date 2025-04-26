 KBO club Dinos to remove aluminum panels from stadium after fan's death
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

KBO club Dinos to remove aluminum panels from stadium after fan's death

Published: 26 Apr. 2025, 12:59
The Doosan Bears stand for a moment of silence ahead of the game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

The Doosan Bears stand for a moment of silence ahead of the game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

 
The NC Dinos announced Saturday they will remove all aluminum panels at their home stadium in the southeastern city of Changwon after one of them caused the death of a fan during a game late last month.
 
The KBO team said all 227 louver panels, installed on windows and walls at Changwon NC Park, will be taken down over the next four days. The decision was reached after the latest round of meetings involving the Dinos, the city of Changwon and the city-run Changwon Infrastructure Corporation on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
During a KBO game at Changwon NC Park on March 29, a female fan in her 20s was struck by a louver panel that fell off the window of the Dinos' office above a concession stand. She died of a head injury two days later.
 
The piece, which fell from about 18 meters (59 feet) above the ground, was 2.6 meters long and 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) wide, and weighed about 60 kilograms (132 pounds). The deceased fan's younger sister and another fan also suffered injuries in the incident.
 
Officials from the Dinos and the municipal government launched an extensive safety inspection at the ballpark, which opened in 2019. The league office postponed and moved several games scheduled at the stadium. The Dinos have yet to play at home this month.
 
According to the Dinos, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Authority of Land & Infrastructure Safety also recommended the removal of the louver panels.
 
It wasn't immediately clear when Changwon NC Park would reopen for games.
 
The Dinos had been scheduled to host the Samsung Lions for a three-game set from Friday to Sunday this week but instead they are playing at the Lions' home in Daegu. The Lions' home series against the Dinos scheduled for August will be played in Changwon instead.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea KBO NC Dinos

More in Social Affairs

KBO club Dinos to remove aluminum panels from stadium after fan's death

Cambodian worker killed by falling mold at Busan factory

Kim Soo-hyun reportedly dated fellow actor during military service, complicating allegations

Comfort woman's family wins suit against Japan in Korea

Chinese national indicted for conspiring to steal Korean military secrets

Related Stories

KBO cancels all April 1 games after Changwon stadium tragedy

Dinos ace Kyle Hart loses bid for Triple Crown

KBO prepares for the long-awaited return of the crowds

NC Dinos to play next three home games behind closed doors after stadium incident injures two

Party led to KBO shutting down games, says reporter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)