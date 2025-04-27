Gov't to raise train ticket cancellation fees, penalties on riding without a ticket
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 14:01
The government is cracking down on selfish consumers who buy tickets in bulk and then refund them at the last minute.
Starting May 28, train passengers who cancel tickets close to departure on weekends and public holidays will have to pay double the cancellation fee compared to the current rate.
The change aims to curb cases where some passengers book large numbers of seats and then cancel them right before departure, making it difficult for others to secure seats.
The new policy will kick in next month. Cancellation fees will increase near departure times, though by how much depends on the timeline.
Currently, when using trains on weekends (Friday to Sunday) and public holidays, the cancellation fee is 400 won (29 cents) if canceled one day before departure, 5 percent of the fare if canceled three hours before departure, 10 percent from three hours before until just before departure, 15 percent within 20 minutes after departure, 40 percent between 20 and 60 minutes after departure, and 70 percent from 60 minutes after departure until arrival.
Starting at the end of May, the cancellation fees will change to 5 percent if canceled one day before departure, 10 percent three hours before, 20 percent from three hours before until departure, and 30 percent within 20 minutes after departure. The penalties for 20 to 40 minutes and 60 minutes to arrival after departure will remain the same.
For example, if a passenger cancels a 30,000 won ticket 20 minutes before departure, the cancellation fee would currently be 3,000 won (10 percent), but under the new rules, it would be 6,000 won (20 percent), double the amount. The same doubling applies to cancellations shortly after departure.
“By tightening the cancellation fee standards for weekends and public holidays, we aim to increase seat turnover and encourage faster cancellation decisions and timely reservations by actual demand users," said a government official.
The penalty fares for boarding without a ticket will also be strengthened starting in October, in tandem with Korea's Chuseok holidays.
A penalty fare is an additional charge on top of the regular fare, similar to a fine for fare evasion. Currently, the penalty fare for boarding without a ticket is 50 percent of the fare, but it will be raised to 100 percent.
For example, if someone is caught riding a KTX from Seoul to Busan without a ticket, they currently have to pay 89,700 won, the base fare of 59,800 won plus a 50 percent penalty. In the future, the penalty will be 100 percent, meaning they will be charged a total of 119,600 won.
Additionally, a penalty fare will also be applied if a passenger buys a ticket for a short-distance section and rides beyond that to a farther destination. Previously, only the fare for the actual section traveled was charged, without an additional penalty.
For instance, if someone buys a ticket for Seoul to Daejeon but rides all the way to Busan, currently they only have to pay the Seoul-Busan fare of 59,800 won. However, under the new rules, they will have to pay the Seoul-Busan fare plus a penalty fare for the Daejeon-Busan section, resulting in a total charge of 96,100 won.
“We have raised cancellation fees and penalty fares to ensure everyone has fair access to train services and to create a more pleasant travel environment," said an official from the Land Ministry.
Rules for maintaining order and protecting customers on trains will also be newly established. The amended passenger transport terms and conditions will add a provision prohibiting “acts that cause discomfort or harm to other passengers.”
This means that in the future, causing disturbances such as excessive noise or unpleasant odors that interfere with other passengers' use of the train could lead to restrictions on train use.
BY KANG KAP-SAENG
