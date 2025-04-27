Samsung brings back three familiar faces to promote new AI home appliances
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 16:02
Samsung Electronics is bringing back some of its iconic former models — Yuna Kim, Han Ga-in and Jun Ji-hyun — to promote its new AI home appliances. By featuring celebrities familiar to consumers, the company aims to evoke nostalgia while expanding awareness of its latest AI product lineup.
Samsung Electronics announced on Sunday that it would launch a new advertising campaign titled "AI Home Appliance Troika," fronted by the three celebrities. The campaign focuses on three major home appliances — air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators — with each celebrity representing a product category where they previously served as models, now rebranded as the "AI Troika."
Kim, who modeled for Samsung's Hauzen air conditioners between 2009 and 2016, will return as the face of the Bespoke AI WindFree Combo air conditioner. Han, who modeled for Hauzen washing machines from 2005 to 2012, will represent the Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer. Jun, the model for Zipel refrigerators from 2013 to 2015, will promote the Bespoke AI Hybrid Kitchen Fit Max refrigerator.
A teaser video titled "Summoning" released by Samsung shows the three celebrities reminiscing about their past commercials and the products they endorsed. In the full video, which will be released later, they will showcase how Samsung's AI appliances have transformed daily life.
Through this campaign, Samsung Electronics aims to strengthen the consumer association between AI appliances and Samsung, reinforcing its leadership in the home appliance market.
The new products have already been well received. Sales of the Bespoke AI WindFree Combo air conditioner during the first quarter increased by more than 50 percent compared to the same period last year. The Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer sold 10,000 units within just over 40 days of its launch last year.
"The AI Home Appliance Troika campaign was designed to show in a relatable way how Samsung's innovation in home appliances, from the past to the present, continues to make everyday life more convenient," said Lim Seong-taek, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics' consumer electronics division.
"We will continue to solidify the equation of 'AI appliances = Samsung' through differentiated products and marketing."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)