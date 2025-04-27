 South Korean soldier accidentally fires live round at DMZ guard post
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 14:03
A guard post in Goseong County, Gangwon, on May 3, 2020 [NEWS1]

A South Korean soldier accidentally fired a machine gun at a front-line guard post (GP) along the central demilitarized zone, military authorities confirmed Sunday.
  
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on April 23 at a GP operated by a unit in Cheorwon County, Gangwon. The soldier, assigned to guard duty, fired a live round from a K6 heavy machine gun while inspecting the weapon.
  

The bullet pierced a protective door and flew toward the North. Military officials believe the round, slowed after hitting the door, landed near the GP on the South Korean side.
  
The military immediately broadcast a warning to the North to notify them of the accidental firing.
  
"No unusual movements by North Korean forces have been detected," a military official said.
  
A similar accident took place in January 2023, when a soldier at a GP in Cheorwon, Gangwon, mistakenly fired four rounds from a K6 machine gun during a training exercise.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
