South Korean soldier accidentally fires live round at DMZ guard post

A South Korean soldier accidentally fired a machine gun at a front-line guard post (GP) along the central demilitarized zone, military authorities confirmed Sunday.The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on April 23 at a GP operated by a unit in Cheorwon County, Gangwon. The soldier, assigned to guard duty, fired a live round from a K6 heavy machine gun while inspecting the weapon.The bullet pierced a protective door and flew toward the North. Military officials believe the round, slowed after hitting the door, landed near the GP on the South Korean side.The military immediately broadcast a warning to the North to notify them of the accidental firing."No unusual movements by North Korean forces have been detected," a military official said.A similar accident took place in January 2023, when a soldier at a GP in Cheorwon, Gangwon, mistakenly fired four rounds from a K6 machine gun during a training exercise.BY CHO MUN-GYU