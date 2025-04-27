Wildfire threats not over as dry air meets strong winds
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 17:16
Residents of Korea's mountainous regions may have to brace themselves for another round of major wildfires as dry spells and strong winds continue.
Wildfires broke out simultaneously across Korea over the weekend, including in Inje County, Gangwon, as dry air and strong winds heightened the risk of large-scale fires. The Korea Forest Service reported Sunday that 11 wildfires occurred nationwide from Saturday through 3 p.m. Sunday.
Six fires ignited in the Yeongnam region, while the Gangwon and Jeolla regions each reported two and the Chungcheong region reported one.
A wildfire that started Saturday afternoon in Inje, Gangwon, burned for nearly 20 hours before authorities brought most of it under control by Sunday morning.
Firefighting authorities issued a Level 2 wildfire response alert and evacuated about 200 residents.
The forest and firefighting authorities completed primary suppression efforts by around 9 a.m. Sunday. They deployed six helicopters and 105 personnel to extinguish lingering embers and monitor the area. Officials estimated that the wildfire damaged about 73 hectares (180 acres) of forest land, roughly the size of 97 football fields.
A disaster both artificial and natural
A combination of dry air and strong winds created the critical fire conditions.
A “high south, low north” pressure pattern over the Korean Peninsula — which led to air pressure falling in the north and rising in the south — drove strong westerly winds, while topographical effects further dried out eastern regions.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued dry weather warnings for areas including Taebaek, the southern mountain regions of Gangwon, Daegu and parts of North Gyeongsang such as Pohang, Cheongsong, Yeongdeok County and the northeastern mountain areas.
It also issued strong wind advisories for the east coast.
Spring weather drew more people outdoors, increasing the risk of human-caused fires.
“Strong winds can cause even small embers to spread rapidly,” a KMA official said. “We urge people to refrain from entering the mountains and to take extra care to prevent wildfires and other fires during outdoor activities.”
Waiting for a rainy day
Meteorologists expressed additional concern as no significant rain is expected in the coming days. Weather agencies forecast clear skies and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 55 kilometers (34 miles) per hour nationwide on Monday and Tuesday.
Rain is forecast to fall on Thursday in the Seoul metropolitan area, western Gangwon and Chungcheong regions.
If the rain extends into eastern Gangwon and the Yeongnam region, it could ease wildfire risks, but officials said the likelihood remains low.
“Large wildfires are becoming more frequent even in May.” Seo Jae-chul, a senior expert at Green Korea United, said. “When signs of dryness and strong winds appear, we must actively prevent fire damage by spraying water at least three times a day on houses and facilities near forests.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
