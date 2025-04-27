 Family outing
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 19:11
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the launching ceremony of the new 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer "Choe Hyon" with his daughter Ju-ae in the western port city of Nampo on April 25.[YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the launching ceremony of the new 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer "Choe Hyon" with his daughter Ju-ae in the western port city of Nampo on April 25. The ship, set to be delivered to the North Korean navy early next year, is armed with weapons that enhance its air defense, anti-ship, anti-submarine and anti-ballistic missile operations, according to the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency on April 26. [YONHAP]
