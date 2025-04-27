Group launches anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North from Paju despite local opposition
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 16:07
The Families of Abductees to North Korea Association launched balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets early Sunday at Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, Gyeonggi, despite backlash from regional governments and civic organizations.
Members released eight balloons at 12:20 a.m. from behind the fence at Peace Land near Imjingak in Paju.
"We are not launching leaflets to create conflict or confrontation with Gyeonggi, Paju or civic groups," Choi Seong-ryong, head of the association, said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. "We are requesting confirmation of the fate of abductees, prisoners of war and separated families in North Korea. We happened to visit Imjingak that day and, since a southwesterly wind was blowing, we hurried to send them."
The balloons carried approximately 10,000 leaflets, which included newsletters featuring photos and descriptions of six abductees and leaflets showing a fabricated image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un behind prison bars.
The group initially prepared 10 plastic balloons, keeping each within the two-kilogram (4.4 pounds) weight limit required by law, but only launched eight due to a shortage of helium gas. The association believes the balloons traveled toward North Korea.
After the launch, the association issued a statement demanding that North Korea confirm the fate of abductees, prisoners of war and separated families.
"The government must apologize to the victims' families and take the lead in protecting its own citizens," the association said. "At the previous rally, opposing groups protested by telling citizens sending newsletters to 'go to North Korea,' but even if they cannot join us in sending newsletters to abducted family members, we at least ask them not to tell us to go to North Korea."
The association had already filed a rally notice covering events through May 7 as part of its "sending newsletters to abducted family members" campaign.
It attempted a similar event on April 23 but canceled the balloon launch due to unfavorable wind conditions.
After a brief confrontation with Gyeonggi’s special judicial police, the group withdrew but left tents and helium tanks in place, vowing to continue leaflet operations.
About 60 residents from three villages — Tongilchon, Daeseong-dong and Haemaru Village — within the civilian control zone, meanwhile, crossed Tongil Bridge with eight tractors and held a counterprotest at Imjingak. Progressive civic groups also staged separate rallies opposing the leaflet launches.
Gyeonggi designated Paju, Yeoncheon and Gimpo as "danger zones" under the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety last October to block balloon launches. The province has conducted 24-hour patrols since then through its special judicial police unit.
No Gyeonggi special judicial police, Paju officials or police officers, however, were present during Sunday’s launch and no physical clashes occurred.
"We will review the legal grounds for action once we secure evidence that the Families of Abductees to North Korea Association launched the leaflets," a Gyeonggi government official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)