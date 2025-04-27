 Group launches anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North from Paju despite local opposition
Group launches anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North from Paju despite local opposition

Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 16:07
The Families of Abductees to North Korea Association prepares to launch eight balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets toward the North from behind the fence at Peace Land in Paju, Gyeonggi, on April 27. [FAMILIES OF ABDUCTEES TO NORTH KOREA ASSOCIATION]

The Families of Abductees to North Korea Association launched balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets early Sunday at Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, Gyeonggi, despite backlash from regional governments and civic organizations.
 
Members released eight balloons at 12:20 a.m. from behind the fence at Peace Land near Imjingak in Paju. 
 

"We are not launching leaflets to create conflict or confrontation with Gyeonggi, Paju or civic groups," Choi Seong-ryong, head of the association, said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. "We are requesting confirmation of the fate of abductees, prisoners of war and separated families in North Korea. We happened to visit Imjingak that day and, since a southwesterly wind was blowing, we hurried to send them."
 
The balloons carried approximately 10,000 leaflets, which included newsletters featuring photos and descriptions of six abductees and leaflets showing a fabricated image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un behind prison bars.
 
Leaflets aimed at North Korea flutter from a large balloon during the ″Safe Return Memorial Ceremony″ hosted by the Families of Abductees to North Korea Association near Peace Land at Imjingak in Paju, Gyeonggi on April 23. [NEWS1]

The group initially prepared 10 plastic balloons, keeping each within the two-kilogram (4.4 pounds) weight limit required by law, but only launched eight due to a shortage of helium gas. The association believes the balloons traveled toward North Korea.
 
After the launch, the association issued a statement demanding that North Korea confirm the fate of abductees, prisoners of war and separated families.
 
"The government must apologize to the victims' families and take the lead in protecting its own citizens," the association said. "At the previous rally, opposing groups protested by telling citizens sending newsletters to 'go to North Korea,' but even if they cannot join us in sending newsletters to abducted family members, we at least ask them not to tell us to go to North Korea."
 
The association had already filed a rally notice covering events through May 7 as part of its "sending newsletters to abducted family members" campaign.
 
It attempted a similar event on April 23 but canceled the balloon launch due to unfavorable wind conditions. 
 
After a brief confrontation with Gyeonggi’s special judicial police, the group withdrew but left tents and helium tanks in place, vowing to continue leaflet operations.
 
About 60 residents from three villages — Tongilchon, Daeseong-dong and Haemaru Village — within the civilian control zone, meanwhile, crossed Tongil Bridge with eight tractors and held a counterprotest at Imjingak. Progressive civic groups also staged separate rallies opposing the leaflet launches.
 
Residents from three villages inside the civilian control zone in Paju, Gyeonggi — Tongilchon, Daeseong-dong and Haemaru Village — drive tractors and hold a protest opposing the Families of Abductees to North Korea Association’s attempt to launch anti-North Korea leaflets. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Gyeonggi designated Paju, Yeoncheon and Gimpo as "danger zones" under the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety last October to block balloon launches. The province has conducted 24-hour patrols since then through its special judicial police unit.
 
No Gyeonggi special judicial police, Paju officials or police officers, however, were present during Sunday’s launch and no physical clashes occurred.
 
Residents of Tongilchon, a village inside the civilian control zone, cross Tongil Bridge driving tractors to stage a protest against the Families of Abductees to North Korea Association’s attempt to launch anti-North Korea leaflets at Imjingak in Paju, Gyeonggi, on April 23. [YONHAP]

"We will review the legal grounds for action once we secure evidence that the Families of Abductees to North Korea Association launched the leaflets," a Gyeonggi government official said. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
