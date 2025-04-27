 North Korean leader's close aide Jo Yong-won reappears in public after two-month absence
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean leader's close aide Jo Yong-won reappears in public after two-month absence

Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 18:03
Jo Yong-won, right, kneels and reports to Kim Jong-un in an image captured on Korean Central Television on Jan. 9, 2021. [YONHAP]

Jo Yong-won, right, kneels and reports to Kim Jong-un in an image captured on Korean Central Television on Jan. 9, 2021. [YONHAP]

 
Jo Yong-won, a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea secretary for organizational affairs, reappeared in state media after nearly two months out of public view — a disappearance that had fueled speculation he faced disciplinary action.
  
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that a product exhibition featuring goods from 20 newly built city and county-level industrial factories took place in Pyongyang from Tuesday to Saturday, with photos released by KCNA showing Jo instructing officials in front of a product display.
 

Related Article

   
Other images captured Premier Pak Thae-song, Workers’ Party Secretary Kim Tok-hun and Pyongyang City Party Chief Secretary Kim Su-gil attending the event.
  
KCNA did not name specific attendees, instead reporting that “officials from the Party and government, officials from the Party Central Committee, provincial Party chiefs and cadres from the 20 cities and counties” reviewed the quality of the exhibited products.
  
Jo last appeared in state media on Feb. 28, when he attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a local industrial factory and service complex in Kaepung District. 
 
Jo Yong-won speaks during a briefing in a photo shared by Korean Central Television on Jan. 29. [YONHAP]

Jo Yong-won speaks during a briefing in a photo shared by Korean Central Television on Jan. 29. [YONHAP]

 
His subsequent absence fueled speculation that he had faced disciplinary action, such as a purge or ideological reeducation.
  
An official from South Korea’s Ministry of Unification commented on Tuesday that authorities were “monitoring developments, keeping in mind the possibility of personnel changes” related to Jo’s disappearance.
  
But his appearance at an official event alongside other senior officials suggests that if he was disciplined, the punishment was likely minor.
  
"Given that he has been out of sight for about two months, it is possible that he underwent ideological reeducation, partly voluntarily and partly under pressure, to take responsibility for bureaucratic complacency," said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies.
 
"The nature of the event he attended and the fact that his name was not mentioned do not entirely align with the role of the secretary for organizational affairs, so it will be necessary to confirm his status through future reports of Kim Jong-un’s on-site inspections."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un Jo Yong-won

More in North Korea

Family outing

North Korean leader's close aide Jo Yong-won reappears in public after two-month absence

Group launches anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North from Paju despite local opposition

North Korean leader attends launching ceremony of new navy destroyer

North Korea celebrates army's 93rd anniversary, slams Japan-stationed U.S. B-1B bombers

Related Stories

What is a commitment?

Buying the same horse twice

Kim Jong-un calls for bolstering nuclear and conventional weapons after missile tests

Tourists, foreign currency flow in as North Korea holds first international marathon in six years

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 13th anniversary of father’s death
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)