North Korean leader's close aide Jo Yong-won reappears in public after two-month absence
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 18:03
Jo Yong-won, a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea secretary for organizational affairs, reappeared in state media after nearly two months out of public view — a disappearance that had fueled speculation he faced disciplinary action.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that a product exhibition featuring goods from 20 newly built city and county-level industrial factories took place in Pyongyang from Tuesday to Saturday, with photos released by KCNA showing Jo instructing officials in front of a product display.
Other images captured Premier Pak Thae-song, Workers’ Party Secretary Kim Tok-hun and Pyongyang City Party Chief Secretary Kim Su-gil attending the event.
KCNA did not name specific attendees, instead reporting that “officials from the Party and government, officials from the Party Central Committee, provincial Party chiefs and cadres from the 20 cities and counties” reviewed the quality of the exhibited products.
Jo last appeared in state media on Feb. 28, when he attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a local industrial factory and service complex in Kaepung District.
His subsequent absence fueled speculation that he had faced disciplinary action, such as a purge or ideological reeducation.
An official from South Korea’s Ministry of Unification commented on Tuesday that authorities were “monitoring developments, keeping in mind the possibility of personnel changes” related to Jo’s disappearance.
But his appearance at an official event alongside other senior officials suggests that if he was disciplined, the punishment was likely minor.
"Given that he has been out of sight for about two months, it is possible that he underwent ideological reeducation, partly voluntarily and partly under pressure, to take responsibility for bureaucratic complacency," said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies.
"The nature of the event he attended and the fact that his name was not mentioned do not entirely align with the role of the secretary for organizational affairs, so it will be necessary to confirm his status through future reports of Kim Jong-un’s on-site inspections."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
