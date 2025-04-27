Choi voices concern over political uncertainty amid speculation of acting President Han's candidacy

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has expressed concern over the possibility of acting President Han Duck-soo running in the upcoming presidential election, citing potential political instability.Speaking at a roundtable during his visit to Washington on Friday, Choi said, “I hope political uncertainty will be reduced, particularly in terms of the country's external credibility.”Choi's remarks came in response to questions about growing concerns that Han's potential candidacy in the June election could further fuel political instability, especially at a time when leadership transitions have already unsettled the government.Korea has experienced a series of temporary leadership shifts in recent months following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law in December and his subsequent ousting on April 4.Choi stepped into the interim leadership role Dec. 27 after acting President Han Duck-soo was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly.In March, the Constitutional Court dismissed Han's impeachment, reinstating him as acting president in the ongoing turmoil over the brief imposition of martial law.Han could resign as early as April 30 and run as an independent candidate in the June 3 presidential election. If that happens, Choi would once again assume the role of acting president and lead the government for about five weeks until the election.However, when asked directly whether he supports Han's candidacy, Choi simply stated, “No comment.”Yonhap